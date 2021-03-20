More than $100 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Forsyth County and Winston-Salem are together getting close to $130 million in direct COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden.
Now all that city and county officials have to do is figure out how they can spend the money.
What is known is that the money can be spent for reducing the economic impact of COVID-19 on households, businesses and others, for offsetting lost government revenue, for investments in water, sewer and broadband, and giving workers pay premiums to employees.
Local officials say it could be months before they know all the details and requirements around the relief act, which totals $1.9 trillion and includes $362 billion for state and local governments.
"We've got to go from zero to 60 real quick" in understanding how the money can be spent, Winston-Salem City Council Member Robert Clark said. He also is chairman of the city's Finance Committee, which recently got its first look at the spending package passed by Congress for coronavirus relief.
The relief legislation sets out broad categories to which cities and counties can designate spending, although more specific guidelines will be coming to local governments from the U.S. Treasury Department.
Forsyth County's share of the relief money is estimated at $74.1 million, while Winston-Salem officials say the city is set to receive $55.1 million.
Forsyth County's smaller towns and villages will get their payments from the state through a separate funding formula.
Dividing some $21 million, the county's smaller municipalities will get payments ranging from $7.2 million for Kernersville to $110,000 for Bethania.
Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts told members of the county board on Thursday that the county should look at the relief payments as something that won't last, but which can nevertheless make significant impact.
"It is a very large chunk of one-time money, but it is an opportunity to do something transformative in this community and long-lasting," Watts said.
At the same time, the county manager said he wasn't looking at the COVID-19 relief money as part of current-expense revenues while putting together the proposed budget for 2021-22, which must pass by June 30.
In fact, Watts cautioned against using the relief funds to pay for things that can't be sustained in future years.
"After this money is long gone, the county commissioners are still going to be setting the tax rate and aren't going to have these kinds of revenue," Watts said. "The concern would be to make sure that we make good decisions so that what the long-term future looks like is made better by what we do now."
The county shouldn't make things "more difficult because you've got to pay for things that you couldn't afford when you did them," Watts said.
City officials took a similar stance when they talked about the city's share of COVID-19 relief:
• Ben Rowe, assistant city manager in Winston-Salem, said the city focus will be on restoring lost funds and one-time needs, "not making investments that will have an ongoing impact on the city's operating budget."
• Council Member Kevin Mundy spoke in favor of help for bars and arts organizations such as the symphony that rely on earned revenue to keep going.
Mundy said most bars "because they followed the rules, couldn't make any money at all."
"However we do it, we need to push some people to the front of the line," Mundy said, adding that any businesses that didn't follow the state's coronavirus guidelines should not get any money.
• Council Member Annette Scippio said employees who have not gotten merit raises should be considered for COVID-19 relief.
Council members spoke up for downtown hotels and restaurants as being worthy of relief, but Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines pointed out that the federal relief package has millions set aside for restaurant relief apart from the money given to cities and counties.
• County Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said consideration should be given to paying those who have been on the front lines doing coronavirus testing and administering vaccines.
"I hope we can pinch off just a piece of that (relief) to pay those people who have been working on Saturdays and sometimes on Sunday," he said. "They have been in a herculean mindset to get this done."
• Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said she hopes some of the money can be used to offset government debt.
Officials said there are some off-limits areas of spending: Governments can't use the relief money for pension plans, nor can they for instance use the money to offset a tax cut.
Cities and counties will get the federal relief fund in two equal-size chunks: The first should arrive within a month or two, and the second a year later.
The governments have until Dec. 24, 2024, to spend the money, but have to pay it back to the federal government if it is misspent.
