More than $100 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

Forsyth County's smaller towns and villages will get their payments from the state through a separate funding formula.

Dividing some $21 million, the county's smaller municipalities will get payments ranging from $7.2 million for Kernersville to $110,000 for Bethania.

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts told members of the county board on Thursday that the county should look at the relief payments as something that won't last, but which can nevertheless make significant impact.

"It is a very large chunk of one-time money, but it is an opportunity to do something transformative in this community and long-lasting," Watts said.

At the same time, the county manager said he wasn't looking at the COVID-19 relief money as part of current-expense revenues while putting together the proposed budget for 2021-22, which must pass by June 30.

In fact, Watts cautioned against using the relief funds to pay for things that can't be sustained in future years.