More than 500 Forsyth County primary ballots are uncounted

Forsyth County has more than 500 uncounted ballots from the May 17 primary, counting absentee and provisional ballots.

That means candidates and their supporters in close races will have to wait until Thursday to find out who won. That's when the county elections board meets to count them.

The catch: Veteran election observers will tell you that absentees and provisionals rarely change an election outcome.

"But you never know," said Tim Tsujii, the director of elections here.

The closest contest here was for the Democratic Party nominations for two District A seats on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Tonya McDaniel easily came in first, but challenger Malishai Woodbury came in second over incumbent Fleming El-Amin by only 78 votes — almost a photo finish when each candidate got about 3,000 votes. Some 7,000 people voted in the District A primary.

Tsujii said there are 266 uncounted provisional ballots and 253 uncounted absentee ballots, with more absentees expected to come in by Friday, the deadline for getting them by mail if they were postmarked on election day.

Anyone hoping for a close-vote contest change will have to take into account that many provisional ballots never get counted at all: When the elections board reviews each provisional during its meeting Thursday, many of the ballots will likely be found to be invalid.

That sort of comes with the territory: A provisional ballot is given to a voter who claims the right to vote, but for whom election officials can find no proper registration information. In the 2020 general elections, almost 700 provisional ballots were rejected, about 550 were counted and another 250 partially counted.

A partial count can result when someone casts a ballot at the wrong polling place. If the polling place lies in a different district for some contests than the one the voter should have gone to, the out-of-district votes won't count.

Another factor that can cripple an underdog's chances arises because not all voters choose a candidate in all the contests on the ballot. It is fairly common for some voters to vote in high-profile contests like U.S. Senate and skip other down-ballot races that they have not paid attention to.

El-Amin appeared to look at the number of remaining ballots as a second chance to get back his seat.

"I'm encouraged that we have 500 potential voters to be recognized in this primary," he said. "Hopefully, that will improve my opportunities to return back to the county commissioners as their representative."

At this point, El-Amin cannot call for a recount: Woodbury's edge is too strong to put El-Amin within the 1% margin that would allow him to ask for a recount. Of course, his ability to call for a recount after the last votes are counted would depend on his closing the gap further.

Some of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education races saw candidates out of the money by fewer than 500 votes.

In the pick-two Democratic primary for District 1 on the school board, the three top finishers all came within fewer than 250 votes of each other. Trevonia Brown-Gaither received 38 votes more than Alex Bohannon in second place, and 241 votes more than Chenita Barber Johnson in third place.

Bohannon was only 203 votes ahead of Johnson.

A much longer shot for a change with the counting of additional ballots would be in the contest for three Republican nominations for at-large seats on the school board.

Sarah Absher and Michael Hardman have their races put away, but Allen Daniel, in third place, led fourth-place finisher Robert Nunzio Capizzi by 299 votes.

Meanwhile, Tsujii said hand-to-eye recounts will be taking place in two precincts to ensure the accuracy of the voting equipment. Those recounts, part of the usual post-election procedure, will take place for precincts 123 (Forsyth Friends Meeting) and 704 (Parkway United Church of Christ).

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.