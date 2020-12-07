Mundy, Burke take seats on Winston-Salem City Council

Newly elected members Barbara Burke and Kevin Mundy took their seats on the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday, as departing members Dan Besse and Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon said their goodbyes.
Burke was sworn in from home to represent Northeast Ward and Mundy to represent Southwest Ward. All eight members of the council and Mayor Allen Joines took their oaths of office.
The council members are D.D. Adams (North Ward), Burke (Northeast Ward), Robert Clark (West Ward), John Larson (South Ward), Jeff MacIntosh (Northwest Ward), Mundy (Southwest Ward), Annette Scippio (East Ward) and James Taylor (Southeast Ward).
Besse was first elected to the council in 2001, and was re-elected in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2016.
As he left the council, Besse said he enjoyed helping "build a stronger, healthier, more just and more welcoming community" during his time on the council, and that the challenges the city will face in the coming years will be "neither small nor simple," including tight budgets, housing needs and challenges ranging from public safety to public health and racial equity.
Besse said he wouldn't offer any advice to the council, though, on any of those concerns because he has "no intention of stepping out of the public dialogue in our community any time soon."
Besse declined to seek a new term last year so that he could run for N.C. House District 74, and in November lost a close race to Republican Jeff Zenger.
Parmon brought a political legacy to the council when she was appointed in May to fill out the unexpired term of longtime Council Member Vivian Burke, who died May 5.
Parmon is the daughter of the late Earline Parmon, who became the county's first Black state senator in 2012 after serving as a county commissioner and member of the N.C. House delegation. Parmon also ran for council member of Northeast Ward in the March 3, primary, but finished in second place behind Burke.
In her departing remarks, Parmon thanked city staffers and the residents of her ward for helping her in office, and made a point of voicing strong support for Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson, who led her department through a summer of protests against police.
"I stand with you," Parmon said. "The fight isn't over. We are going to walk this together. We will continue to move further, forward together and not one step back."
The change in board membership led Monday to a shift in committee assignments as well. MacIntosh becomes chair of the Public Works committee, replacing Besse, and Burke joins the committee, replacing Parmon, and moves to vice chair. Larson and Scippio round out the membership.
Taylor continues to chair the Public Safety Committee, with Larson moving to the vice chair slot. Burke and Mundy join the committee, replacing Larson and Parmon.
Adams continues to chair the Community Development/Housing/General Government Committee and Scippio remains as vice chair. Clark remains on the committee and is joined by Mundy, who replaces Besse.
The committee assignments proposed by Joines on Monday leave unchanged the membership of the Finance Committee, which Joines explained as consisting of the heads of the other committees plus Robert Clark, who chairs Finance. The other Finance Committee members Adams, MacIntosh and Taylor.
The council approved Joines' recommendations on committee memberships unanimously.
During the public comment section, members of three local groups, Triad Abolition Project, Hate Out of Winston and Housing Justice Now, spoke once again to council members to plead for a cut in police spending.
Similar comments were offered by some other speakers who said they did not represent any group, but agreed that the city should do more on problems relating to mental health. Ten people in all spoke to the council during the public comment period.
As usual, council members did not respond to members of the groups and adjourned without any discussion of police funding. Speakers said they plan to continue coming to council meetings and offering their comments.
Several speakers called particularly for the city to do more to stop evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
336-727-7369
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.