Mundy, Burke take seats on Winston-Salem City Council

Newly elected members Barbara Burke and Kevin Mundy took their seats on the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday, as departing members Dan Besse and Morticia "Tee-Tee" Parmon said their goodbyes.

Burke was sworn in from home to represent Northeast Ward and Mundy to represent Southwest Ward. All eight members of the council and Mayor Allen Joines took their oaths of office.

The council members are D.D. Adams (North Ward), Burke (Northeast Ward), Robert Clark (West Ward), John Larson (South Ward), Jeff MacIntosh (Northwest Ward), Mundy (Southwest Ward), Annette Scippio (East Ward) and James Taylor (Southeast Ward).

Besse was first elected to the council in 2001, and was re-elected in 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2016.

As he left the council, Besse said he enjoyed helping "build a stronger, healthier, more just and more welcoming community" during his time on the council, and that the challenges the city will face in the coming years will be "neither small nor simple," including tight budgets, housing needs and challenges ranging from public safety to public health and racial equity.

Besse said he wouldn't offer any advice to the council, though, on any of those concerns because he has "no intention of stepping out of the public dialogue in our community any time soon."