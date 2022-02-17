'My daughter still has nightmares.' City residents talk about their stress, other issues, in aftermath of Jan. 31 fertilizer plant fire

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 100 people at the meeting raised their hands when Adams asked the audience members if they were displaced by the fire. Some speakers said they need help to pay for their expenses of hotel stays, food and medical care during their time away from their homes.

Albert Palmer Jr., who lives on Tobacco Street, said every city resident is fortunate that the massive fire didn’t cause the plant to explode.

"By the grace of God, we are here talking today," Palmer said. "We have questions, and we want to get them resolved."

State and federal regulators should have required Weaver officials to install sprinklers inside their plant and equip the plant with safety bins to store its hazardous chemicals, Palmer said. Officials have said that wasn't done because of the age of the plant.

"It's not like that is under the radar," Palmer said.

The Rev. Sonia Baca-Zuniga, the pastor of the Marvin United Methodist Church, said that the fire forced her and other church leaders to temporarily close their church at 4401 Indiana Ave.

"What about the water?" Baca-Zuniga asked through a Spanish interpreter.