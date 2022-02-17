'My daughter still has nightmares.' City residents talk about their stress, other issues, in aftermath of Jan. 31 fertilizer plant fire

More than 20 city residents told local officials Thursday night that they and their family members have experienced health issues, financial worries and stress in the aftermath of the Jan. 31 fire that destroyed Winston Weaver Co.’s fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem.
Those residents were part of a crowd of about 150 people who attended a community meeting at the Brown and Douglas Neighborhood Center.
Mayor Pro Tem Denise "D.D." Adams led the meeting. Adams represents the North Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council. The plant at 4440 N. Cherry St. and nearby residents in the city’s northern section are part of Adams' ward.
Adams told the audience that she expects the city council to pass her proposed $1 million relief fund Monday night to help people adversely affected by the fire.
"Our job is the get the people what they need," she said.
Roxana Guzman, who lives near the plant, said she and her daughter saw the fire after they returned from a program at Northwest Middle School. Guzman and her family members couldn't the sleep the night of Jan. 31 as the fire lit up the sky, she said.
Later at 4 a.m. on Feb. 1, Guzman decided it was time for her family to leave their home, she said.
“My 9-year-old started shaking like Jell-O,” Guzman said. “My daughter still has nightmares to this day.”
Guzman and other speakers asked city and county officials about the availability of mental health services for people who suffer stress and mental anguish because of the fire. Other speakers said that some of their relatives’ asthma conditions were worsened by the air pollutants generated by the fire.
Adams said the city would work the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to provide mental health services to people who need it.
Fernell Black, who lives on Indiana Avenue, said that the Weaver fertilizer plant has a long history in Winston-Salem. Black questioned why Weaver company officials were allowed to store 500 tons of ammonium nitrate at their plant.
"Finally, the rooster has come back to bite you," Black referring to the Weaver company officials. "Why was Weaver fertilizer allowed to amass (500) tons of ammonium nitrate?"
That chemical is used to make fertilizer. After initially fighting the fire during the night of Jan. 31, city firefighters pulled back because there was a danger that the fire could ignite the ammonium nitrate, causing a massive explosion.
Local authorities then implemented a voluntary evacuation of city residents who lived within a 1-mile radius of the plant.
Nearly 100 people at the meeting raised their hands when Adams asked the audience members if they were displaced by the fire. Some speakers said they need help to pay for their expenses of hotel stays, food and medical care during their time away from their homes.
Albert Palmer Jr., who lives on Tobacco Street, said every city resident is fortunate that the massive fire didn’t cause the plant to explode.
"By the grace of God, we are here talking today," Palmer said. "We have questions, and we want to get them resolved."
State and federal regulators should have required Weaver officials to install sprinklers inside their plant and equip the plant with safety bins to store its hazardous chemicals, Palmer said. Officials have said that wasn't done because of the age of the plant.
"It's not like that is under the radar," Palmer said.
The Rev. Sonia Baca-Zuniga, the pastor of the Marvin United Methodist Church, said that the fire forced her and other church leaders to temporarily close their church at 4401 Indiana Ave.
"What about the water?" Baca-Zuniga asked through a Spanish interpreter.
Keith Huff, the director of the city’s field operations, told Baca-Zuniga and other meeting attendees that the city's drinking water is safe for human consumption.
"It's good to know that the water we are drinking has no issues," Baca-Zuniga said in response.
Michael Woodard, who lives on Melody Lane, said he was displaced by the fire. When he and his family returned to their home, he noticed that his house's air ducts contained pollutants, Woodard said.
"We have to sleep with masks on in our homes," Woodard said.
Jim Lake, who also lives near the plant, said he and his wife couldn't afford to leave their home during the fire.
"We had smoke in our neighborhood," Lake said.
Adams, who herself lives in the evacuation zone, said she didn't leave her home because she wanted to monitor the situation with the fire.
"I'm mad and anxious," Adams told the gathering. "I'm like you."
