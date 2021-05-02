N.C. House bill could give revenue boost to Triad nonprofit groups that serve the blind

IFB said in August that while the law “will help protect existing, longstanding VA contracts held by AbilityOne nonprofit agencies ... it does not enable IFB Solutions to regain the VA contracts lost last fall or all of the optical lab jobs supporting those contracts.”

Among the changes was to exclude contracts that had been terminated by the VA, as is the case for IFB.

“Agreeing to the amendment was important to enabling swift approvals, thereby saving as many current VA contracts held by our fellow AbilityOne agencies as possible,” IFB said.

IFB said that “there is a possibility that the work could come back to the AbilityOne program should the VA not be able to qualify that there are two or more veteran-owned small businesses capable of performing the work.”

IFB said it will continue to pursue new contracts, especially commercial opportunities outside of the federal marketplace.

Since the ending of the VA optical lab contracts, IFB has shifted toward other revenue sources from new vendors, “mining more the ones we have now and creating new opportunities, like the retail store,” Horton said.

In March 2020, IFB opened its Twenty200 Eyewear optical store at 631 Coliseum Drive NW in Winston-Salem.

