N.C. House clears reopening bars bill; City real property bill reaches Senate floor

The state House approved Tuesday a House bill that could represent the first step in fully opening segments of the North Carolina economy.
The third edition of House Bill 211 was approved by a 71-45 vote, which meant it received at least three Democrat votes since there are 68 GOP House members.
The bill would allow establishments that serve food and drink “to operate and conduct business activity provided certain conditions are met.”
Meanwhile, bipartisan Senate Bill 145 was recommended Tuesday by the Senate Rules and Operations committee to the Senate floor.
SB145 would authorize the city of Winston-Salem to convey city-owned real property for the purpose of increasing the supply of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals.
The bill would not allow the use of eminent domain to make property available.
House Bill 211
The Republican-sponsored reopening bill has Rep. Jeff Zenger, R-Forsyth, as one of three primary sponsors.
Even though there was limited discussion of HB211 on the House floor Tuesday, the bill faces long odds of passage, foremost because it would supersede any emergency executive order by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, or municipal or county ordinance.
Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.
Attempts to override some of those vetoes have failed, including one in the current session.
“Local businesses have shown their flexibility and resiliency to stay in business with reduced capacity and make necessary changes to keep customers safe,” Zenger said when the bill was filed March 3.
“House Bill 211 balances the needs of our local businesses with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity while they continue to follow certain safety guidelines.”
Some health officials have questioned allowing bars to fully reopen, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among young adults, particularly since the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.
On March 26, Cooper amended an executive order to remove the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.
The amendment executive order also allowed more people to be in public spaces, although the governor’s order requires those spaces to adhere to masking and social distancing guidelines.
Venues allowed to reopen at 75% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors included restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. Venues allowed to reopen at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors included bars, lounges (including tobacco) and nightclubs.
HB211 would require all employees to self-administer or undergo a temperature check daily before beginning work, answer a health questionnaire and be sent home if they are showing any COVID-19 symptoms.
The bill also would require “frequent, routine cleanings of high-touch and high-use areas during hours of operation and a thorough, deep-cleaning and sanitation” after closing.
Other requirements would include providing guests and staff with disposable gloves and masks if offering buffet or self-service. Beverages could not be self-served.
No more than 10 guests could be seated at a single table.
Senate Bill 145
Senate Bill 145 contains similar language as House Bill 59 that passed the state House in 2019, but was not addressed in the Senate.
City Manager Lee Garrity said the goal of the bill is “to clarify the authority of cities to sell real property by private sale, and to attach restrictive covenants and conditions for purposes that are not clearly authorized by law.”
“The purpose of the bill is to give the city clear authority to convey city-owned property ... so that the city can be assured that the property will be used for affordable housing for low-and-moderate income persons for the requisite time period.”
Garrity said that “there may be situations, due to the developer’s financing options, that warrant conveyance without financial consideration.”
“This bill affords the city the flexibility to consider situations of said nature. In all cases, the real property will be subject to restrictive covenants and conditions to guarantee the use of said property for affordable housing purposes.”
“Should the property cease to be used for said purpose, the property will revert to the city.”
336-727-7376