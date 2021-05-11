N.C. House clears reopening bars bill; City real property bill reaches Senate floor

Cooper has vetoed several Republican-sponsored reopening bills during the 2020 and 2021 sessions out of concerns that the bills would hamstring the flexibility needed for state and local government officials to quickly respond to another COVID-19 surge.

Attempts to override some of those vetoes have failed, including one in the current session.

“Local businesses have shown their flexibility and resiliency to stay in business with reduced capacity and make necessary changes to keep customers safe,” Zenger said when the bill was filed March 3.

“House Bill 211 balances the needs of our local businesses with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic to allow bars and restaurants to open at full capacity while they continue to follow certain safety guidelines.”

Some health officials have questioned allowing bars to fully reopen, citing the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among young adults, particularly since the ending of the statewide stay-at-home curfew in late February.

On March 26, Cooper amended an executive order to remove the 11 p.m. curfew on sales of alcoholic beverages at bars, restaurants and other establishments.