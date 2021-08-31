N.C. House gives final legislative approval to anti-protester legislation; the bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is the bill's primary sponsor, and it comes as a response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

Moore and other Republicans say the measure will more forcefully hold criminals accountable. They also believe it will give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent a rioter or looter from swiftly reentering the streets after they are taken into custody.

"What this bill really does well is strike a balance between protecting the right of folks to go out and protest... and at the same time, protecting order, the upholding of the law, property and life," Moore said during the floor debate on the bill.

Democratic legislators expressed concern that the 48-hour lockup period is excessive and believed that a better solution would be to promote de-escalation techniques within law enforcement.

State Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said that existing laws sufficiently address the consequences of rioting and looting.

“The truth is this isn’t going to deter anyone, but it may have the harm of stifling free speech and free assembly, which are everyone’s constitutional rights," Morey said.