N.C. House gives final legislative approval to anti-protester legislation; the bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper

The N.C. House gave final approval Tuesday to a bill that would increase penalties for demonstrators who cause riots resulting in serious injuries, deaths and property damage.
The House voted, 63-41, to approve the legislation known as HB 805. Legislative records showed that 15 members had excused absences from voting on the bill, and one House member didn't cast a vote. The N.C. Senate approved the bill last week.
The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who expressed concerns about the bill last week.
Ford Porter, a spokesman for Cooper, said that the governor will continue to review the bill.
"While people who commit crimes should be prosecuted, unnecessary laws intended to prevent people from exercising their constitutional right to peacefully protest are troubling," Porter said.
Three Republican House members who represent Forsyth County — State Reps. Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger — voted for the bill, according to legislative records. State Rep. Evelyn Terry, D-Forsyth, voted against the bill.
Forsyth's other Democratic House member, State Rep. Amber Baker, had an excused absence from voting on the legislation, legislative records show.
Zachary voted for the bill “even though I don’t feel like the penalties are severe enough,” he said.
Terry said she voted against the legislation, describing it as a political ploy.
“The bill is not needed,” Terry said. “There are laws in place for people who don’t behave and break the law.”
Supporters say the legislation is necessary to protect private property and to deter riots stemming from protests. Critics say the bill targets the Black Lives Matter movement and would impede the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly of state residents.
Under the legislation, anyone who engages in a riot would face felony charges if more than $1,500 in property damage happens or if people suffer serious injuries or death. The bill also would allow business owners to sue people who damaged their property for three times the actual damages they incurred, in addition to court costs and attorneys’ fees.
The bill also would provide punishments against offenders who assault emergency personnel such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and members of the N.C. National Guard.
People who are charged with rioting or looting could also be held in jail for up to 48 hours without bond, conditions similar to those placed on defendants charged with domestic violence.
“I can see that the pretrial release provisions might be burdensome and possibly have some constitutional issues,” Zachary said.
Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is the bill's primary sponsor, and it comes as a response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.
Moore and other Republicans say the measure will more forcefully hold criminals accountable. They also believe it will give law enforcement the tools they need to prevent a rioter or looter from swiftly reentering the streets after they are taken into custody.
"What this bill really does well is strike a balance between protecting the right of folks to go out and protest... and at the same time, protecting order, the upholding of the law, property and life," Moore said during the floor debate on the bill.
Democratic legislators expressed concern that the 48-hour lockup period is excessive and believed that a better solution would be to promote de-escalation techniques within law enforcement.
State Rep. Marcia Morey, D-Durham, said that existing laws sufficiently address the consequences of rioting and looting.
“The truth is this isn’t going to deter anyone, but it may have the harm of stifling free speech and free assembly, which are everyone’s constitutional rights," Morey said.
Black Lives Matter-Winston-Salem, the N.C. NAACP, Emancipate North Carolina, the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina and Democracy North Carolina strongly opposed the bill.
Chantal Stevens, the executive director of the ACLU of North Carolina, urged Cooper to veto the bill.
"HB 805 forces North Carolinians to risk the immediate and long-term loss of our freedom, health, bodily autonomy and economic security at the broad discretion of law enforcement when or if we choose to exercise our constitutional right to protest," Stevens said Tuesday.
Speaker Moore's decision to make HB 805 his personal priority this session clearly sends the message that the demands of the Black community for transformative change have gone unheard by leadership," Stevens said. "We urge Gov. Cooper to defend North Carolinians’ right to protest and veto HB 805."
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.