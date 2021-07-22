N.C. Senate 'no patient left behind' legislation added to House bill

However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' COVID-19 dashboard listed, as of Tuesday, The Citadel at Winston-Salem with an outbreak of at least 139 cases comprised of 102 residents, including five related deaths, and 37 staff.

The House would be required to approve the addition of the SB191 language or reject it. Rejection likely would send the amended bill to a concurrence committee to attempt a compromise.

Krawiec said Thursday there could be additional changes to the SB191 element of the bill in the expected concurrence committee.

“We must make sure that no patient in North Carolina is ever left alone in a hospital or nursing home while their spouse or family members are forced to wait at home or in the parking lot while their loved one is receiving care,” said Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, and co-primary sponsor, during the Senate's floor debate on SB191.

“A video call to a hospitalized patient, many who don’t know how to use a computer, cannot become a substitute for having a family member present during potentially life- and-death health care situations.”

The latest version of SB191 has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.