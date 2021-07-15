Narrow divide on county board as Forsyth County weighs sale of land for church developments

Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel looks to hold the key vote as the county board considers which church-sponsored development project gets to buy a lot at the corner of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, or in fact whether the county sells the lot at all.
And McDaniel isn't saying how she feels.
The six other county commissioners voiced their opinions on the issue Thursday, but McDaniel kept her mouth closed and said she's thinking about all the options.
That leaves three commissioners in favor of at least putting the land up for bid, and three who say the county should not dispose of the property at all.
The Thursday discussion left Commissioner Fleming El-Amin "a little ticked off," in his own words, as he complained that the county may be wasting the time of a lot of people if it takes bids on the property and doesn't follow through with a sale.
"We started this process — now I'm hearing a lot of hesitation on following through with the commitment," El-Amin said. "I hope we go forward, otherwise we are jacking these people around."
The property in question is 1.3 acres on Highland Avenue south of other county-owned properties that house mental health, public health and social service functions.
Two churches are involved with development projects that have their eyes on the land, which is now simply covered in grass:
*G.W. Holland Homes, affiliated with First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, has offered the county $100,000 and wants to build housing for senior citizens on the site.
*United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church is affiliated with a developer planning a large multi-use development nearby called Metropolitan Village, with apartments, some retail and health-related functions for neighborhood residents. The project sees the county's corner lot as ideal for a park that would complement the development and also serve the neighborhood. United Metropolitan is offering $125,000 for the lot.
A lot of the talk Thursday basically amounted to this: Why not keep the bidding open and see how much one group or another is willing to pay? Even if that happens, the county would not be required to actually sell the property to anyone at the end of the process.
Not selling the property would be fine with commissioners Ted Kaplan Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt.
El-Amin and commissioners Don Martin and Dave Plyler want to go forward with taking bids.
El-Amin said that after looking at the senior housing that Holland already has, it seems impressive compared to what El-Amin called the "eyesore" of dilapidated apartments controlled by United Metropolitan. As well, El-Amin said, Holland had more actual use of the county property on offer.
United Metropolitan plans to tear down the existing units it owns and build close to 200 apartments of modern, affordable housing on its site. Kirby Robinson, the county's assistant general services director, said that while United Metropolitan wants to acquire the property for a city park, a "plan B" would be to develop the site as an open-air food hub.
Martin said he wants to see what the "best and highest offer" on the property is through a bidding process. El-Amin endorsed that approach, as did Plyler.
Here's how that would work: The county could accept the high bid, but then anyone could make an even higher bid for the following 10 days. Each new bid kicks off a new 10-day window for an upset bid.
Thursday's discussion was during a board briefing session, but it is possible the county could make a decision one way or another during the board's next regular meeting on July 29.
