Narrow divide on county board as Forsyth County weighs sale of land for church developments

Forsyth County Commissioner Tonya McDaniel looks to hold the key vote as the county board considers which church-sponsored development project gets to buy a lot at the corner of Highland Avenue and Fifth Street, or in fact whether the county sells the lot at all.

And McDaniel isn't saying how she feels.

The six other county commissioners voiced their opinions on the issue Thursday, but McDaniel kept her mouth closed and said she's thinking about all the options.

That leaves three commissioners in favor of at least putting the land up for bid, and three who say the county should not dispose of the property at all.

The Thursday discussion left Commissioner Fleming El-Amin "a little ticked off," in his own words, as he complained that the county may be wasting the time of a lot of people if it takes bids on the property and doesn't follow through with a sale.

"We started this process — now I'm hearing a lot of hesitation on following through with the commitment," El-Amin said. "I hope we go forward, otherwise we are jacking these people around."

The property in question is 1.3 acres on Highland Avenue south of other county-owned properties that house mental health, public health and social service functions.