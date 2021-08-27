NC Senate OKs increased penalties for rioters who cause injuries, deaths and property damage

Krawiec said she strongly supports that provision.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is the bill's primary sponsor, and it comes as a response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Moore and other Republicans say the measure will more forcefully hold criminals accountable.

Tony Ndege, a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter-Winston-Salem, criticized the bill.

"More thuggery in this nation is committed with a pen and via unseen backroom 'gentlemen’s agreements' between the corporate class and the politicians than can ever be committed by the acts of any individual or uprising," Ndege said.

"These politicians are the ones dedicated to dividing us in order to keep us from uniting to end the systemic crimes of their benefactors," Ndege said. "However, the people have overcome race laws, segregation and Jim Crow violence and so much more.

"There is nothing that this legislature can throw at us that the people united cannot overcome," Ndege said.

T. Anthony Spearman, the president of the N.C. NAACP, also criticized the legislation.