NC Senate OKs increased penalties for rioters who cause injuries, deaths and property damage

The N.C. Senate approved a bill Wednesday to increase penalties for demonstrators who engage in violent protests, bringing the measure just one step away from clearing the N.C. General Assembly.
Supporters say the measure is necessary to protect private property and to deter riots stemming from protests. Critics say the legislation targets the Black Lives Matter movement and would impede the rights of free speech and peaceful assembly of state residents.
The Senate voted, 25-19, with six excused absences among the senators to approve the legislation. On May 10, the N.C. House voted 88-25, with seven excused absences among the House members to approve the bill.
The legislation returns to the House where its members will consider and vote on the changes to the bill enacted by the Senate.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has expressed concern with the legislation, saying that he wanted legislators to adopt policy recommendations from a task force he commissioned that were outlined last year to address racial inequity in the state’s criminal justice system.
"We should not have riots, and people who take part in riots should be prosecuted," Cooper said. "That needs to be said first, but also, we made significant proposals about racial equity in the criminal justice system and some important common-sense changes that need to be made."
State Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, voted for the bill, known as House Bill 805.
"We all witnessed violence erupting across towns and cities and the destruction that took place last year," Krawiec said. "Critics are saying it will hamper free speech. That’s untrue.
"Peaceful protests should be protected, but riots are not peaceful protests," Krawiec said. "We should never allow destruction of property and violence to individuals to happen in our state without serious repercussions."
State Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, voted with nearly every Senate Democrat against the bill.
"I voted against this bill because there are already laws on the books to protect personal and business property from damages," Lowe said. "Because of those factors, this bill is unnecessary.
"Secondly, I believe the language of HB 805 works to stifle the freedom of speech and the right to protest injustice that is taking place in our communities," Lowe said.
Under the legislation, anyone who engages in a riot would face felony charges if more than $1,500 in property damage happens or if people suffer serious injuries or death. The bill also would provide punishments against offenders who assault emergency personnel such as law enforcement officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and members of N.C. National Guard.
Krawiec said she strongly supports that provision.
Republican House Speaker Tim Moore is the bill's primary sponsor, and it comes as a response to rioting and looting that took place in Raleigh last year amid frustration over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Moore and other Republicans say the measure will more forcefully hold criminals accountable.
Tony Ndege, a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter-Winston-Salem, criticized the bill.
"More thuggery in this nation is committed with a pen and via unseen backroom 'gentlemen’s agreements' between the corporate class and the politicians than can ever be committed by the acts of any individual or uprising," Ndege said.
"These politicians are the ones dedicated to dividing us in order to keep us from uniting to end the systemic crimes of their benefactors," Ndege said. "However, the people have overcome race laws, segregation and Jim Crow violence and so much more.
"There is nothing that this legislature can throw at us that the people united cannot overcome," Ndege said.
T. Anthony Spearman, the president of the N.C. NAACP, also criticized the legislation.
"The bill is born out of the most authentic form of white supremacy that has been flowing out of the People's House since the midterm election that resulted in a supermajority of extremists to the legislature," Spearman said.
Daniel Bowes, the director of policy and advocacy for the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina, also denounced the bill.
"House Bill 805 is a flagrant attempt to vilify the Black Lives Matter movement and undermine the ability of North Carolinians to effectively advocate against police violence and systemic racial inequities in law enforcement," Bowes said.
Tomas Lopez, the executive director of Democracy North Carolina, said he fears that the legislation's harsh criminal charges against rioters would strip away the right to vote for thousands of Black, brown and indigenous people.
"HB 805 does nothing to address the underlying systemic issues that motivate people to protest or engage in civil disobedience, and threatens the very foundation of a participatory democracy," Lopez said.
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.