NC Supreme Court dismisses United Daughters of the Confederacy lawsuit over Winston-Salem's removal of statue

The North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled in Winston-Salem's favor in a lawsuit brought against the city by the United Daughters of the Confederacy over the removal of the confederate statue that stood on the property of the old county courthouse until it was removed on March 12, 2019.

The state's highest court found that the state Court of Appeals did not err in December 2020 when it agreed with the decision by Forsyth Superior Court to dismiss the UDC's lawsuit against the city. That dismissal was made in May 2019 on the grounds that the UDC had failed to demonstrate that it had suffered any injury by the city's decision to remove the statue and place it in storage.

Part of what the UDC had asked the courts to do was make a determination of who actually owns the statue: A branch of the UDC raised money for the statue in 1905 and got permission from Forsyth County to put it on the property of what is now the former courthouse in downtown Winston-Salem. The county sold the courthouse to a developer in 2014 but excluded the statue from the sale.

Although the Supreme Court noted that the UDC claimed it did not have to assert full ownership of the statue to sue, the court went on to say that the UDC "has failed to identify any legal right conferred by the common law, state or federal statute or the state or federal constitutions of which they were deprived " by the city's action removing the statue.

Without asserting ownership, the court said, the UDC couldn't claim the property was unlawfully seized. The court said the UDC did not allege that the local chapter or its members retained an ownership interest in the statue, nor did it allege it had a contract with the county for the statue to stay on county property forever.

The Supreme Court's decision may not put an end to the statue controversy, since it also found that lower courts erred when they dismissed the UDC's action with prejudice. The dismissal with prejudice meant that the UDC could not pursue any other legal action against the city on the removal of the statue.

What the Supreme Court said in its ruling is that the case must be returned to Forsyth County Superior Court and there dismissed without prejudice. A dismissal without prejudice would allow the UDC to file further legal action on the removal of the statue.