Nearly 130 rally in Winston-Salem against anti-abortion laws

"We are stronger when we stand together," Hensel said. "This is not just a women's issue. It affects all of us regardless of circumstance."

The local protesters demonstrated against Texas legislators and Mississippi officials who want to ban abortion in their states, Hensel said.

"Our choices regarding our reproductive rights (are) not for the government to decide," Hensel said. "It is our right to make those personal and private medical decisions about our bodies. If we are quiet, we lose that choice."

Saturday's marches for women's reproductive rights in Winston-Salem and across the nation took place two days before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes on Monday.

The country's highest court recently allowed a Texas law to take effect that bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, before some women even know they are pregnant.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi's bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion overturned.

Mississippi officials are asking the nine justices to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.