Nearly 130 rally in Winston-Salem against anti-abortion laws

Nearly 130 demonstrators marched through downtown Winston-Salem Saturday to support women's reproductive rights — one of 600 similar events across North Carolina and the United States.
The protesters chanted slogans and carried signs as they walked about a mile from their gathering spot in the 600 block of West Fourth Street to City Hall on North Main Street.
The demonstrators chanted, "Our bodies, our rights, our futures," "We fight for women's rights," "We are not going back," "Not the church, not the state, women must decide our fate" and "Women rights are human rights."
The protesters carried signs such as "My Body My Choice," "We Demand Abortion Justice," "Forced Pregnancy is a Crime Against Humanity," "Women's rights shouldn't be a fight," "Keep Abortion Legal" and "No Uterus No Opinion."
Some drivers honked their horns along with the demonstrators. A man seated outside of a Fourth Street restaurant said, "God bless you," as the protesters passed by.
However, another man who walked by the demonstrators said, "Life begins at conception. That's the science."
Wayne Stottler of Kernersville participated in Saturday's event because his wife and two daughters "deserve to have reproductive rights."
Outside of City Hall, Nicole Hensel, a march organizer, told the demonstrators that they took a stand to protect women's access to safe abortions.
"We are stronger when we stand together," Hensel said. "This is not just a women's issue. It affects all of us regardless of circumstance."
The local protesters demonstrated against Texas legislators and Mississippi officials who want to ban abortion in their states, Hensel said.
"Our choices regarding our reproductive rights (are) not for the government to decide," Hensel said. "It is our right to make those personal and private medical decisions about our bodies. If we are quiet, we lose that choice."
Saturday's marches for women's reproductive rights in Winston-Salem and across the nation took place two days before the U.S. Supreme Court reconvenes on Monday.
The country's highest court recently allowed a Texas law to take effect that bans abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, around six weeks of pregnancy, before some women even know they are pregnant.
The Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 1 in Mississippi's bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman's right to an abortion overturned.
Mississippi officials are asking the nine justices to uphold its ban on most abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy.
Jeanne Mancini, the president of the anti-abortion group, March for Life, criticized the theme for the women's marches.
"Killing unborn children isn't health care," Mancini tweeted Saturday. "Women need support when facing an unexpected pregnancy, not pressure to take the life of her child. Pro-life is pro-love."
At the Winston-Salem rally, Mackenzie Cates Allen, a march organizer, said that the government has no authority to tell women what to do with their bodies.
"There are legislators trying to tell us what to do with our bodies, most of whom are white men," Cates Allen said. "We have to absolutely make our voices heard so something like (what) happened in Texas can never, ever happen here. This is our life."
Ronda Mays of Rural Hall, a social-justice activist, urged the demonstrators to fight for women's reproductive rights.
"People need options," Mays said. "It's not about if you agree with having an abortion. If you disagree with it, don't have one."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
