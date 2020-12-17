New courthouse construction starts in spring

Forsyth County officials say residents should see work starting on a new county courthouse in the spring of 2021, following approval on Thursday of a contract amendment setting a guaranteed maximum price of $83.7 million for the construction part of the work.

Samet/Balfour Beatty — A Joint Venture is doing the work for that guaranteed maximum price, following up on the selection of the companies in 2018 to provide construction management services for the project.

The new courthouse will be built between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue beside the Forsyth County Government Center, with a nearby parking deck being built separately.

Samet and Balfour Beatty submitted their maximum price proposal on Nov. 19, with a maximum price of $83.2 million that included a 3% construction management fee. Adding in $451,313 approved in 2018 for preconstruction services from the companies raises the total guaranteed price to $83.7 million.

The construction cost doesn't include other costs such as architect fees, and other expenses that, when added to the construction cost, raises the total cost for the courthouse part of the project to $106.8 million.

On top of that, adding in the cost of the parking deck raises the overall cost to $115.6 million.