A trimmed-down version of a bill to expand the Winston-Salem City Council is making its way through the halls of the North Carolina General Assembly, creating the prospect of a nine-member council with one at-large member starting in 2024.

The state House passed the measure Wednesday after it got approval from both the local government and rules committees. The measure will now be moving to the state Senate.

What's different about the version of the bill that passed Wednesday is that it would add only one new at-large member to the Winston-Salem City Council, in contrast to a previous version that would have added two additional at-large members.

When state lawmakers first proposed adding new at-large members in 2019, they proposed a mix of three at-large members and five members representing wards for the city.

Currently, the city council has eight members, each elected only by the voters who live in their particular wards. That sets the city apart from the other large North Carolina cities, which all have various numbers of at-large representatives.

If the General Assembly approves the one-member expansion, it would take effect in the 2024 election cycle. Residents of the eight city wards would continue to vote on those they want to represent them on the council, but all city voters would get to weigh in on the new at-large seat.

In committee on Tuesday, Lambeth portrayed the council expansion as one backed by the city council, but Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that's only true in a sense.

"I talked to the other council members," Joines said. "In general the council feels like everything is OK the way it is, but if there was additional at-large representation, one would be more appropriate than two."

The proposal to create additional at-large seats met with a blistering response locally, when advanced in 2019 by Lambeth and then-Rep. Debra Conrad. Their bill proposed not only reducing the number of city wards from eight to five, but drawing the lines for the new wards in a way that would have forced three female Black Democratic members of the council into one district.

The uproar led to a meeting between Joines and Lambeth and the forging of a deal: The creation of an 11-member panel to look at how the council was structured. That panel came up with the recommendation that the council keep eight members elected by ward, but add two additional members elected at large.

Lambeth introduced the bill for the two additional members in 2021, but it was not acted on that year.

Lambeth said Wednesday that the expansion of the city council was also endorsed by Greater Winston-Salem Inc. Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of the chamber of commerce organization, said the group still stands by its endorsement of two additional at-large seats, as recommended by the 11-member study panel.

"If the state legislature has negotiated with city officials to deviate from the recommended number of at-large seats, our organization still champions the original findings as the best path forward," Owens said.

Joines said the feeling among council members was that expanding the board to 10 members would make the council "a little too unwieldly and too large."