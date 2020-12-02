Newby lead falls to 401 as last-county Forsyth completes recount in chief justice contest; further recounts are possible

Republican challenger Paul Newby saw his lead drop to only 401 votes over incumbent Democratic Chief Justice Cheri Beasley Wednesday night, as Forsyth County — the last to finish its recount — turned in its vote totals to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

The recount showed Beasley gaining 30 votes in the recount in Forsyth County, while Newby's total dropped by 26 votes. The result was a net 56-vote swing to Beasley, who had a substantial lead in Forsyth even before the recount.

Beasley's final total in Forsyth was 111,941, while Newby received 84,748 votes.

In addition, there were about 5,000 ballots where voters didn't cast a vote in the chief justice contest, and 111 ballots that were "over-votes": Voters voted for more than one candidate.

The state elections board said on its website that further recounts are possible: Beasley can demand a hand-to-eye recount of a sample of precincts in each of the state's 100 counties.

Here's how that would work: all the ballots in 3% of the precincts in each county, chosen at random, would be counted by hand. If the results of that recount were to show that a reversal of the statewide vote would happen if a hand-to-eye recount were done, the whole state would recount all the ballots by hand.