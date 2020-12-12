No change in chief justice race after ballot recount in Forsyth County

A hand-eye recount of four Forsyth County precincts carried out in the contest for chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court showed no mistake in the official count, local election officials said.
The Forsyth County Board of Elections carried out the recount on Monday, as part of a statewide recount called for by Democratic incumbent Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who trails Republican challenger Associate Justice Paul Newby by some 400 votes in the contest among 5.4 million votes cast statewide.
The recount is the second one called for by Beasley and follows a statewide machine recount last week that basically left the close contest little changed from the initial count that emerged in the days following the Nov. 3 election.
The current recount is a manual one where election workers physically examine each ballot, but there's a catch: The manual recount involves only 3% of the precincts in a county. Because Forsyth County has 101 precincts, it takes recounting four precincts to reach the minimum level of 3%.
Those precincts were chosen at random by the state, and here involved recounting the ballots at precincts 15, 32, 75 and 501.
As it happens, three of the four precincts were carried by Newby and only one by Beasley, but election officials said the vote totals in each precinct showed no change from the official count done by machine.
The precincts in the recount were ones that vote at Southeast Middle School, Northwest Middle School, New Hope AME Zion Church and St. Andrews Methodist Church.
To win a complete statewide hand-eye recount, the results from the 3% sample would have to be off by a wide enough number of votes to call into question the accuracy of the election.
Some counties won't finish recounting votes until Monday.
The Beasley campaign has said that it wants to make sure the votes were accurately counted, but a spokesman for the Republican Party said Beasley should "save face and gracefully concede" because her efforts are falling short.
