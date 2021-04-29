'No Patient Left Alone' bill reaches Senate floor; alienation of affection bill halted

A state Senate health-care bill that affects hospital patients and long-term care residents is headed to the Senate floor.

Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee on Thursday. Among its primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.

Meanwhile, one of the latest attempts to end North Carolina’s controversial alienation of affection law appears to have halted, if not potentially derailed, for the 2021 session.

Democrats have filed Senate Bill 459 and companion House Bill 485 that also would shorten the waiting period for getting a divorce to six months. Now, the waiting period is 12 months.

For couples without children, the six-month period could be waived if the divorce is uncontested and both parties agree.

On Wednesday, the House Judiciary 2 committee deadlocked 4-4 on recommending HB485 to the House Rules and Operations, which meant it didn't go forward.

However, it's possible that HB485 could be revisited by the committee or SB459 is addressed in committee.

Senate Bill 191