'No Patient Left Alone' bill reaches Senate floor; alienation of affection bill halted

A state Senate health-care bill that affects hospital patients and long-term care residents is headed to the Senate floor.
Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act,” cleared the Senate Rules and Operations committee on Thursday. Among its primary sponsors is Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth.
Meanwhile, one of the latest attempts to end North Carolina’s controversial alienation of affection law appears to have halted, if not potentially derailed, for the 2021 session.
Democrats have filed Senate Bill 459 and companion House Bill 485 that also would shorten the waiting period for getting a divorce to six months. Now, the waiting period is 12 months.
For couples without children, the six-month period could be waived if the divorce is uncontested and both parties agree.
On Wednesday, the House Judiciary 2 committee deadlocked 4-4 on recommending HB485 to the House Rules and Operations, which meant it didn't go forward.
However, it's possible that HB485 could be revisited by the committee or SB459 is addressed in committee.
Senate Bill 191
SB191 would secure a patient’s right to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill affects hospitals, nursing homes, Hospice care, residential treatment facilities and other long-term care facilities.
The latest version has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
Krawiec said that non-COVID-19 patients are being adversely affected by the visitor restriction as well.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.”
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’ ” she said.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediate family member, stepparent, stepchildren, stepsiblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
On March 12, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued an order that long-term care facilities can allow in-person visitations — indoor and outdoor — “in most circumstances” based on changes made by the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those agencies cited “rapidly improving trends in long-term care facilities” for allowing more visitations.
DHHS cautioned in its updated guidance that outdoor visitations still remain the best option.
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, said the latest version of SB191 incorporates recent changes in federal law that allows for more compassionate care visits.
“What we’re doing is creating a state law that says you have to adhere to federal guidance,” Perry said.
“We know now that many families were kept apart unlawfully regardless of any health-care guidelines or the governor’s executive orders.
“Now, we have clarity and direction that comes from President Biden’s CMS team to fix what has been a heartbreaking issue.”
Alienation legislation
The alienation of affection bills would allow for divorce proceedings to continue even if the couple remains in the same household for financial reasons, or have occasional sex.
Legislative analysts say the lack of Republican sponsors for either bill could signal they are unlikely to advance during the 2021 session.
North Carolina is one of just six states — Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah are the others — that allow alienation of affection lawsuits.
Under the law, people can file lawsuits against the person who had an affair with their spouse. People also can sue under what is known as criminal conversation, the legal term for extramarital sex.
The bills would not affect alienation lawsuits that are already filed.
