Official: Vacancies among the detention officers at the Forsyth County Jail don't affect public safety

Vacancies among the detention officers working at the Forsyth County Jail are not endangering public safety, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says.

In February, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a $2.69 million contract to hire private security guards to work inside the jail, according to a county document.

“This action would provide immediate relief to detention staff, over-burdened with high amounts of mandatory overtime necessary to operate the facility,” according to the county document. “Hopefully, this will reduce employee burnout and help slow the pace of resignations and help turn the corner.”

The money that Forsyth County is saving for not paying the salaries of vacant detention officers’ positions is being used to offset the contract’s cost, the document says.

The base starting salary for a detention officer is $41,072, said Shannon Hutchins, Forsyth County’s director of human resources.

P&G Security Services Inc. of Salisbury is providing 29 guards who are working inside the control rooms outside each housing unit in the jail, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The guards unlock doors and monitor who comes into the jail, Sims said.

The security guards fill positions within the jail that don’t require detention officer certification, and they don’t interact with the inmates, Sims said.

Those guards join 249 detention officers who work at the jail, resulting in 54 vacant positions among detention officers, Sims said. As of Thursday, there were 672 inmates in the jail.

“Utilizing the P&G contract workers in these positions frees up our certified detention officers for duties that involve interacting with the residents of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center,” Sims said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department also is coping with a shortage of police officers.

The agency has vacancies for 124 sworn officers, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

At the sheriff’s office, deputies are working within the jail, and its command staff is working overtime to ensure full coverage, Sims said.

There are two pending resignations of detention officers, Sims said.

The sheriff’s office is working with the chief jail inspector’s office in Raleigh to ensure that the sheriff’s office is complying with state laws regarding the jail’s operations, Sims said.

“We are dedicated to keeping our community safe and will continue to do so despite the national shortage of detention officers,” Sims said.

“In addition, we are working with the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to raise the pay for our detention officers due to the intensity of the job and the high risk nature,” Sims said.