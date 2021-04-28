Old Salem, housing and the arts among groups asking for Winston-Salem coronavirus money

The Winston-Salem City Council heard appeals for everything from affordable housing to pickleball on Wednesday, as they listened for more than an hour and a half to people with ideas on how to spent $55 million.

The $55 million is coming to the city from the latest round of coronavirus relief money passed by the federal government.

And while city officials made no promises, individuals and representatives of community organizations did their best to emphasize how important they are to the city’s well-being.

“Old Salem cannot operate at pre-COVID levels without some form of assistance,” Frank Vagnone, the president of Old Salem Inc. told members of the city council.

School groups provide 70% of Old Salem’s revenue, he said, and without them Old Salem is going to run $4 million in the red during its current budget year, Vagnone said.

And the pickleball? Laura Decinque said that if the city provided a place to play, it could host clinics and tournaments that could bring in tourists.

Allison Perkins, the executive director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art, another big tourist draw in Winston-Salem, said the attraction needs investment in its facilities and grounds in the wake of the pandemic.