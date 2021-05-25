On one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, Forsyth community leaders and law-enforcement officials gather to discuss what's next.

During the panel discussion, Kimbrough took aim at Triad Abolition Project, which led protests against the jail-related death of John Neville, saying that he had not seen the group speak out against the recent rash of gun violence and accusing the group of making false statements that Kimbrough had "blood on his hands" in connection to Neville's death.

Neville, 56, died Dec. 4, 2019. On the morning of Dec. 2, 2019, Neville had a medical emergency while he slept at the jail, causing him to fall from his top bunk. Video showed Neville in another jail cell, lying on his stomach and handcuffed with his legs bent toward his buttocks. Deputies are seen piled on top of him in an effort to take his handcuffs off. He said, "I can't breathe," 28 times during a three-minute period. "I can't breathe" were the same words George Floyd said while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's death after a trial.

Five former Forsyth County deputies and a nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.

Kimbrough said he did not identify Triad Abolition Project by name but it was clear from the context of his comments that he was referring to the group.