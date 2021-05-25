On one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, Forsyth community leaders and law-enforcement officials gather to discuss what's next.

On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, a group of community leaders and law-enforcement officials gathered in Forsyth County to discuss what must happen next.
While some of the discussion Tuesday dealt with police reform, most of the panelists turned to the recent gun violence in Winston-Salem, much of it involving young people. There was less talk of police accountability and police reform and more about law-enforcement working in tandem with people in the community to solve the root causes of crime and violence.
And though some speakers talked of the historical reasons why many Black people don't trust the police, almost everyone on the panel decried recent calls by activists both locally and across the country to defund the police, which means reallocating funds meant for law-enforcement and redistributing that money to other community resources, such as for mental health.
"Nothing is more demoralizing, to me, on a police department than to hear that the police department (should) have less funds," Assistant Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said during Tuesday's panel discussion, which was live-streamed on the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. "The community needs us."
Also included on the panel were Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough; Bishop Todd Fulton, social-justice co-chair of the Minister's Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity; Winston-Salem NAACP president Al Wadood Jabbar; community activist Frankie Gist; former U.S. Attorney Walter Holton; and Scott Gerlicher, former commander of the Minneapolis Police Department's Special Operations and Intelligence Division. The panel was moderated by WXII anchor Talitha Vickers.
During the panel discussion, Kimbrough took aim at Triad Abolition Project, which led protests against the jail-related death of John Neville, saying that he had not seen the group speak out against the recent rash of gun violence and accusing the group of making false statements that Kimbrough had "blood on his hands" in connection to Neville's death.
Neville, 56, died Dec. 4, 2019. On the morning of Dec. 2, 2019, Neville had a medical emergency while he slept at the jail, causing him to fall from his top bunk. Video showed Neville in another jail cell, lying on his stomach and handcuffed with his legs bent toward his buttocks. Deputies are seen piled on top of him in an effort to take his handcuffs off. He said, "I can't breathe," 28 times during a three-minute period. "I can't breathe" were the same words George Floyd said while former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. Chauvin was convicted in Floyd's death after a trial.
Five former Forsyth County deputies and a nurse are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Kimbrough said he did not identify Triad Abolition Project by name but it was clear from the context of his comments that he was referring to the group.
"The same folk that camped out at Bailey Park, the same folk (who said) 'you got blood on your hands,' the same folks who were hurling what I would call false facts...I want that same energy on the shootings," he said.
Brittany Battle, a founding leader of Triad Abolition Project, said Kimbrough was making a false equivalency between the recent gun violence and John Neville. John Neville, she said, was murdered by deputies whose salary is paid by taxpayer dollars. It was state violence, she said.
Kimbrough, as sheriff, supervises the jail and the detention officers who worked under him, Battle said. When members of Triad Abolition Project had a meeting with him last summer, they explained exactly what they meant when they said Kimbrough had blood on his hands and Kimbrough indicated that he understood, Battle said.
Battle said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, had asked her to be part of the panel, but she refused because she would not be part of a discussion steeped in what she called mistruths. Battle also pushed back on panelists who decried the movement to defund the police. The group, she said, has been demanding that Winston-Salem City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners reallocate money meant for law-enforcement and rededicate it toward community resources to deal with the conditions that lead to crime.
"We have had the same model of law-enforcement since the 1600s, and they haven't been able to curb (the violence) with the billions and billions of money spent on the federal, state and local level to support their model of law-enforcement," Battle said. "If they have not been able to stop the violence to date, why would we expect them to do it going forward."
Gerlicher said during the discussion that what's needed is a closer relationship between law-enforcement and the community. He said he is starting to see some positive change in Minneapolis as a result of George Floyd's death. Gun violence is also increasing in Minneapolis, he said, and people have to remember that this is a community-wide problem and not a policing problem.
Gist, who helped organize protests in Winston-Salem over Floyd's death, and Fulton said that it will take both law-enforcement and community members to deal with the societal issues that lead to crime, such as poverty.
Holton said crime also spiked in the 1990s in Winston-Salem and around the country. In order to tackle the issue, people from different political backgrounds came together and directed resources to the communities that needed it most. They picked up needles and held programs for people to turn in their guns, he said.
"It wasn't about pointing fingers," he said. "It was about moving forward."
