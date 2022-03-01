O'Neill and Hartsfield file for district attorney in Forsyth County

Incumbent District Attorney Jim O’Neill and retired District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield both filed Tuesday to run for the top prosecutor’s job in Forsyth County, setting up what is likely to be one of the most closely-watched contests in the county this fall.

O’Neill, a Republican, was appointed to his office in 2009, and ran unopposed in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

O’Neill lost to another Republican in the 2016 primary race for state attorney general, then came back to grab the GOP nomination in 2020, losing that November to Democratic incumbent Josh Stein by fewer than 14,000 votes out of some 5.4 million cast.

Hartsfield retired from her judgeship on Dec. 1, 2020, after serving 19 years as a district court judge, and announced the same day that she would run for district attorney.

She filed to run just days after her portrait was unveiled in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice, when she became the first Black woman to have her portrait hanging inside the courtroom.

For now, unless either O’Neill or Hartsfield gets a primary opponent, voters won’t see them on the ballot until November.