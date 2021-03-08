Patients' visitation rights bill reintroduced by Forsyth senator

A Forsyth County legislator reintroduced Monday a Senate bill that would secure a patient’s right to have a designated visitor during a declared disaster or public-health emergency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is co-primary sponsor of Senate Bill 191, titled “The No Patient Left Alone Act.”
SB191 has been broadened to apply the same patient’s rights protections to most long-term care facilities, Hospice facilities and certain residential treatment facilities.
“There are a multitude of cases where residents are still not allowed to have visitors,” Krawiec said Monday. “It should never happen again where patients are dying alone in facilities.
“There are also those who have diminished cognitive abilities who don’t understand why they are abandoned without loved ones or caregivers being allowed to visit them.
“Isolation is a reason many residents in facilities ‘fail to thrive,’” she said.
A similar bill, Senate Bill 730, cleared the Senate by a 40-4 vote on June 19 during the last week of the 2020 session.
However, the House made substantial changes to SB730, not only affecting the Senate’s patient rights’ legislation, but also with several unrelated 11th-hour funding insertions.
Krawiec said at that time the House changes “render (SB730) meaningless in regards to the intent of the bill” because the House version reduced most of the specific rights recommended by the Senate.
The Senate rejected the House changes by a 40-6 vote on June 25. A concurrence committee was not held before the 2020 session was adjourned on June 26.
SB191’s primary focus remains on concerns that emergency visitor restrictions can keep family members from being with loved ones and hampering their ability to serve as an advocate with hospital staff.
Family members are defined as a spouse, child, sibling, parent, grandparent, grandchild, spouse of an immediately family member, stepparents, stepchildren, step siblings and adoptive relationships.
The patient can designate the visitor “if they have the capacity to make decisions.”
Non-COVID-19 patients, bill sponsors said, are being adversely affected by the restriction.
Background
North Carolina hospitals implemented tighter visitor restrictions on March 20, 2020, in response to the pandemic.
That included not allowing most visitors at any of its inpatient facilities. There were exceptions for hospitalized minors; patients at the end of life; patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and patients giving birth.
The differences in the two versions of SB730 became somewhat moot with most of the state’s healthcare systems, including Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, easing their visitor restrictions to patients in June and July.
SB730 underwent significant changes following its introduction, some made to deal with concerns expressed by N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
SB191 retains language from SB730 that visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.
Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir and a co-sponsor, said SB191 would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.
Supporters of no-visitor restrictions have said they help limit health-care providers’ exposure to disease, particularly nurses and support staff who care for multiple patients during a shift and would have to deal with multiple visitors.
SB191 requires visitors to undergo a health screening for infectious diseases, and allows the hospital to turn away a visitor who tests positive for an infectious disease.
Visitors would be required to adhere to hospital infection-control procedures, including wearing personal protective equipment, such as a face mask.
Hospitals would be required to provide written visitor policies and procedures to patients.
