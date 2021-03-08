Patients' visitation rights bill reintroduced by Forsyth senator

That included not allowing most visitors at any of its inpatient facilities. There were exceptions for hospitalized minors; patients at the end of life; patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and patients giving birth.

The differences in the two versions of SB730 became somewhat moot with most of the state’s healthcare systems, including Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, easing their visitor restrictions to patients in June and July.

SB730 underwent significant changes following its introduction, some made to deal with concerns expressed by N.C. Healthcare Association and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

SB191 retains language from SB730 that visitor rights “may not be terminated, suspended or waived by the hospital, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the governor” during a declared disaster or emergency. Hospitals would not be allowed to ask a patient to waive those rights.

Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir and a co-sponsor, said SB191 would help set a statewide standard for hospital visitor restrictions during an emergency, rather than some hospitals being more flexible than others.