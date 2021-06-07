Pickleball, education among Forsyth budget requests

Forsyth County commissioners heard appeals for everything from the school system to pickleball as they listened to more than two dozen speakers weighing in on the proposed county budget for 2021-22.

The public hearing was the prelude to a couple days of budget discussions by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners that kick off Tuesday.

County Manager Dudley Watts has proposed a budget of $503.3 million for the fiscal year starting July 1, with a tax rate of 68.88 cents for every $100 of taxable property.

The rate would be a cut from the current rate of 74.35 cents, made possible by the latest revaluation of tax values carried out by the tax assessor on a four-year cycle. In fact, because of higher property values overall, many may pay higher taxes at the new rate than they did previously.

Commissioners would have to drop the rate to 67.03 cents to get to what is called a revenue-neutral rate, the rate that would essentially bring in the same amount of revenue as the current rate.

But what Albert Noda wanted commissioners to hear on Monday was that the county needs to have pickleball courts for players to use.