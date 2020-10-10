Pictures of guns and racially insensitive comments cited by Black firefighters in grievance with Winston-Salem over racism charges

"This is for the record," Blair told a reporter at the Journal when he called on Thursday evening. "I completely deny all these allegations. Didn't happen. Every bit of this has been taken out of context. There was never a threat made."

Blair was referencing the part of the Omnibus grievance filing that includes screen shots of an online Facebook conversation he engaged in this past summer, when people taking part in local protests against police brutality blocked I-40.

A man who is not a Winston-Salem firefighter posted a picture of the protesters in the highway, and said people should "consider getting your concealed carry and some handgun training. No one usually intended to get in harm's way, but it happens. Please have the forethought to be trained to protect yourself and and your family. Let me know if you need a class."

According to the screen shots from Omnibus, Blair enters the conversation a little later and says that a Saint gun "is a very good platform for such situations." He then goes on to describe some of the weapon's features.

Blair told the Journal reporter that his "such situations" comment was not in response to the comment about protesters, but in response to someone else who had asked him what the Saint was.

'Right to defend'