Planned Highland Avenue park gets boost from Forsyth County

The Forsyth County commissioners have approved spending $1.6 million in federal stimulus money for creating a park on about one acre of land near the county's health and human services campus on Highland Avenue.

The park will have amenities that include an amphitheater, picnic tables, restrooms, food truck hookups, and a playground with equipment that can be used by both disabled and able-bodies people.

The plans also include hiring someone to coordinate programs in the park.

The commissioners voted Nov. 10 to approve the money, which the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal program meant to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The park will go on the same property that the county considered selling in 2021 for the construction of low-income housing, but that deal fell through and the county took the property off the market.

The park is part of a more extensive project the county has for improvements to its Highland Avenue properties. The county is carrying out renovations to the Public Health and Social Services buildings to the tune of $1.45 million, and is using $1.9 million in ARPA funds to renovate the Highland Avenue Center at 650 N. Highland Avenue for what it describes as a more robust location for mental health and substance-abuse services, including a 16-bed adult-crisis center.

The county is also receiving $12.5 million in state-allocated ARPA funds for enhanced crisis services.