Plyer, Martin return as chairman and vice chairman of Forsyth County Board of Commissioners
Dave Plyler and Don Martin returned to their leadership positions on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, two of the three incumbent county commissioners who took their oaths of office on Monday.

District B commissioners Plyler, Richard Linville and Gloria Whisenhunt all won new terms of office on Nov. 3. Commissioners serve four-year terms but are elected on a staggered schedule that has some board members up for election every two years.

The vote was unanimous to return Plyler as chairman and Martin as vice chairman of the county board.

Summing up the year, Plyler talked about county accomplishments in the area of airport planning and money for for teacher supplements that was approved by the voters when they passed a quarter-cent addition to the sales tax in March.

In addition to finding ways to use Smith Reynolds Airport to stimulate economic growth, the county approved money to study unmanned aircraft — drones — as an area of business recruitment, and approved the sale of land near the airport for the use of Garner Foods.

Plyler noted that the county also approved a resolution that may have the eventual effect of severing Forsyth County from Cardinal Innovations Healthcare in the field of mental health treatment, something other counties have also initiated.

But despite all that, Plyler also acknowledged the challenges that dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have placed on county officials.

"I don't think there is anyone in this room, or this county, or this state in the nation or in the world that hasn't been affected by the virus," Plyler said.

Plyler praised the work of health and social services workers who have been on the frontline of the county's coronavirus response.

Still, Plyler took an optimistic tone and predicted that "the future is bright for our county."

DAVE PLYLER

 LAUREN CARROLL
DON MARTIN

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal
GLORIA WHISENHUNT

 contributed

