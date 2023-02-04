A former Triad resident was one of several people along the North and South Carolina coasts on Saturday to witness a fighter jet shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the U.S. for days.

Television footage showed a small explosion, followed by the balloon descending toward the water. U.S. ships began an operation Saturday to recover the remnants.

There had been reports of sightings Saturday in upstate South Carolina, including Greenville and Spartanburg, and suburban Charlotte.

Frank Hammon, who lives at Ocean Isle Beach, told the Winston-Salem Journal that he was standing outside about 2 p.m. when he saw the contrails of four military jets circling around the balloon. He initially went outdoors to see the balloon pass overhead.

"They keep circling and circling around it," Hammon said of the jets. "And then the next thing you know, you see a big poof and it was gone.

"I guess (when) it was far enough over the water, they then decided to hit it," said Hammon, who is a retired radio news broadcaster in Greensboro.

Hammon, who saw the balloon’s debris fall from the sky, said he took photographs of the event. The 71-year-old said it appeared that the debris landed near the South Carolina coastal areas near Garden City Beach and Myrtle Beach.

A senior military official told reporters at the Pentagon that one of two F-22 fighter jets from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia downed the balloon with a single missile at 2:39 p.m. about six miles off the South Carolina coast.

The balloon was flying at an altitude of roughly 60,000 feet at the time, and the fighters were at 58,000 feet.

The Chinese government didn’t immediately issue a statement Saturday about the incident on its governmental website.

In a Saturday statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Chinese government was using the balloon in an attempt to surveil strategic sites in the United States.

President Joe Biden authorized the U.S. military to take down the balloon as soon as it could be done "without undue risk" to U.S. residents under its path, Austin said.

"After careful analysis, U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload," Austin said.

As the balloon — about the size of three school buses — moved east over America, it became a major flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

U.S. officials say the Biden administration was aware of the balloon even before it crossed into American airspace in Alaska early this past week.

The White House said Biden was first briefed about the incursion on Tuesday. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke with China’s senior Washington-based official on Wednesday about the matter.

U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, both North Carolina Republicans, issued statements Saturday on social media about the incident, blasting Biden for not acting sooner.

"Now that this embarrassing episode is over, we need answers from the Biden administration on the decision-making process," Tillis said in a tweet. "Communist China was allowed to violate American sovereignty unimpeded for days.

"We must be better prepared for future provocations and incursions by the Chinese Communist Party."

In his tweet, Budd thanked the U.S. military for shooting down "China's spy balloon" and said that the Biden administration “owes the American people a full explanation of this incident and why the president failed to act earlier.”

Hammon said he agreed with Biden’s decision to shoot down the balloon.

"We don’t know what it was doing whether it was storing or relaying data," Hammon said. "It had no business over the United States."