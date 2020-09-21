Problematic ballots already cast at the Forsyth County elections office, but only for testing

"We still have warranty on these, so if something were to to happen to one, we can send it back." Tsujii said. The county bought the new voting equipment, including a couple high-speed tabulators, for $1.6 million.

People who voted in the March 3 primary have already experienced voting on the new equipment, but for those who did not, here are some of the changes from the previous experience of voting in the county:

*In the past, people who took part in early voting did so using a computerized touch screen. Now, both early voters and those who vote on Election Day will fill out a paper ballot that is then fed into a machine called a tabulator.

The tabulator will tell the voter if any overvotes have been cast, which gives the voter a chance to ask for a new ballot. An overvote occurs when a voter marks more choices than allowed in a particular contest.

*Touch-screen voting remains an option for people with disabilities, but any other voter can vote that way by request. Each of the county's 101 precincts will have a tabulator for the hand-marked ballots and a touch-screen machine. The touch-screen machines are different from the ones used in the past because they produce a physical ballot that the voter can then feed into the tabulator.