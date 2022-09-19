Proposed sale of Happy Hill land to Arts Based School draws backlash. Winston-Salem postpones action.

With opposition building from the Happy Hill neighborhood and elsewhere, the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday postponed action to sell nine acres for $1 to the Arts Based School, which wants to expand a south campus in Happy Hill beside the former Diggs Elementary School.

The meeting featured a rare tie-breaking vote by Mayor Allen Joines, who voted along with four of the council members to postpone action until Oct. 17.

The meeting also featured wide-ranging denunciations of the council by community activists, who accused council members of failing to take care of the city’s problems.

Perhaps most significantly, Abio Harris, the president of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association, rose to tell council members that she was opposed to a plan that she described as an effort by the Arts Based School “to take an asset by gentrification.”

Earlier, Harris had backed the school’s expansion.

Happy Hill is the city’s oldest Black neighborhood, but some opponents are charging that the plan to expand the school is meant to also change the neighborhood. The school’s enrollment is 17% Black, or about 90 students out of the 520 enrolled.

Phil Carter, who has been active in opposing the school’s plan, wrote a widely distributed email in which he called the number of Black students at the school “infinitesimal,” and said the school’s plans were advancing “under the guise that it will provide education to underserved residents of the Happy Hill community.”

Carter said the school plans were “the seeding for gentrification.”

Harris was quoted in an earlier Arts Based School news release as being in support of the efforts of the school to expand in Happy Hill.

That news release didn’t mention the school acquiring the 9 acres from the city — land that the city has identified as one of many potential locations for affordable housing needed to close the city’s housing gap for people of limited means.

Misunderstanding

Griff Morgan, who has been active for the school in pursuing the land deal, apologized Monday for misreading the neighborhood’s support.

“I misunderstood my communication with the community,” Morgan said, adding that he thought people in the neighborhood understood that the expansion plans involved acquiring land. He said that Harris had asked him to come to Monday’s meeting to make sure his apology was public.

The Arts Based School, a charter school, is about 20 years old and has its main campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

This year, the school leased space from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in the former Diggs Elementary School building in Happy Hill to create a south campus for grades K-1 for now. The school said it wants to add a grade each year until it covers K-8, like the older campus on King Drive.

According to Winston-Salem officials, the Arts Based School has announced a new “weighted lottery” selection process that gives a 2-to-1 advantage to applicants from disadvantaged families. The school said that over four years it has increased the proportion of economically disadvantaged students from just under 10% to almost 20% of the school’s enrollment.

The school said it is working to increase the diversity of its staff hires as well.

Carter said in his email that the original plan to revitalize Happy Hill called for selling homes to former members of the public housing project that was demolished in 2004, selling other homes to those of moderate incomes who get Section 8 vouchers, and selling to others at market rates.

Carter pointed out that the homes were never built and that most of the land sits vacant. While the city owns the parcel that the Arts Based School wanted beside the old Diggs School, much of the vacant land in Happy Hill is owned by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, which operates independently of the city.

Carter has run unsuccessfully for seats on the city council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. He is also one of the leaders of Housing Justice Now, a group that has advocated for tenants of low-income housing.

A group calling itself Coalition 4 Accountability & Transparency, including Carter and others who have been active politically, wrote a memo to the council and Mayor Allen Joines that complained that the council was considering the sale without communicating with residents. As well, the group complained about the designation College Park that was given to part of the Happy Hill area during its earlier redevelopment.

Besides Carter, the group includes Eunice Campbell, Carolyn Highsmith and Chenita Johnson, who have all been active politically here.

Carter’s email included a statement of opposition from Amatullah Saleem, who was described as the former president of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association.

Split vote

Council member Annette Scippio, whose East Ward includes Happy Hill, on Monday accused opponents of engaging in “disinformation” and said she was “very saddened to see and hear some of the comments on social media,” which said said included expression of racism.

Scippio called the Arts Based School’s plan one that can bring “so much good to a neighborhood.” She said during Monday’s meeting that she had been operating on the belief that most people in Happy Hill supported the school plan, but that she now understands “that seems to be changing.”

Scippio said it was untrue, as opponents have charged, that the city wants to change the name of Happy Hill to College Park. College Park is actually the designation for one of the housing areas in Happy Hill that was created during redevelopment.

It was Scippio who proposed postponing action on the land deal. She said she plans to hold a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 so that people in Happy Hill can get “correct” information about the plans. The meeting will tale place in the Sims Neighborhood Center in Happy Hill.

Council Member D.D. Adams, who has adamantly opposed the land deal, repeated her opposition on Monday, calling the site an ideal place for residential development.

Because the council decided to postpone action on Monday, it was not immediately clear how an up-or-down vote might have gone — although some people familiar with the thinking of the council were saying privately before the meeting that the votes were not there to push the land deal forward.

At any rate, Scippio, Adams and council members Robert Clark and John Larson voted in favor of postponing action, while members Barbara Burke, Jeff MacIntosh, Kevin Mundy and James Taylor voted against postponement. Joines turned the 4-4 tie into a 5-4 win for postponement.

During the public comment period, JoAnne Allen harshly portrayed the council members as destroying black communities and acting as though they thought they were “above the law.”

“I take offense to a group of individuals who have prospered off the backs of the people they are supposed to represent,” she said.

Bryan Blue said during public comments that poverty is too high and that young people aren’t getting the help they need. He said Joines and most council members have served too long.

“I’m glad to hear Annette Scippio apologize for something,” he said. “A lot of you need to apologize for a lot.”