Queen Elizabeth II was symbol of national unity, Wake Forest professor says.

Queen Elizabeth II was a symbol of British national unity and purpose and her loss will be keenly felt throughout the world, a Wake Forest professor says.

The queen died Thursday at age 96. She was Britain's longest-serving monarch.

"Her death will represent a challenge for Britain to see if the monarchy, which has been tarnished by scandal, can regain some of its lost luster," said Mark Vail, Worrell Chair of Politics and International Affairs at Wake Forest University.

Elizabeth was an example of a leader who sought to bring people together, rather than pull them apart, Vail said. It may be hard for many people in America to grasp the full significance of the queen's life and death.

Now, Vail said, her eldest son, King Charles III, has a tremendous challenge ahead of him as he takes over the throne during a time of social and economic challenges. At 73, King Charles III will be focused on preparing his son, Prince William, to take over the monarchy upon his death, Vail said.

Several Wake Forest students are studying abroad at the university's Worrell House in London.

Kate Upchurch, a junior at Wake Forest, said in an email that she was at a pub in Edinburgh eating dinner when she heard the news.

"After pub employees saw the news, we heard 'God Save The Queen' by the Six Pistols radiating loudly throughout 'the Hanging Bat' pub, which was very surprising to my table full of American students," she said. "It felt like we were the only ones discussing the Queen's death while business continued as usual in the pub and patrons continued to eat fish and chips and order more rounds from the bar."

The song, from 1977, is a sharp attack on the monarchy.

She said the scheduled tours to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Edinburgh Castle had been canceled for Friday.

"While tours have been canceled and tickets refunded, I am certain that I will never forget this weekend or the monumental moment I have witnessed," she said. "I cannot predict what the streets will look like in Edinburgh tomorrow, but I plan to be amongst those lining up along the 'Royal Mile' between Holyrood and Edinburgh castle."

Evan Souza, a junior at Wake Forest University, has been studying in London for the last 12 days and was in Scotland when the news broke. He was in the same pub when the Sex Pistols' God Save The Queen" started playing.

"We were honestly shocked to hear the songs playing after the news broke, but it certainly made sense given the secession movements here in Scotland in the past few years," he said in an email. "But I will say, tomorrow is likely to be different for us here in Scotland. Everything will likely be shut down and all of us will hopefully (be) taking (part) in the ritual mourning processes that have already started."

Syndnie Cockerham, a junior at Wake Forest University and a Winston-Salem native, said Queen Elizabeth II had been such a prominent and ever-present figure in all the students' lives.

"We all grew up hearing about the royal family, and even as Americans we are still trying to process her passing," she said.

Hannibal Hills moved to the United States from Britain in 2004. He said Thursday that in this moment, it's hard to imagine that Queen Elizabeth II is dead. She's been there for all of his life and for the lives of most Britons, he said.

"When she came to the throne, we had just beaten the Germans in World War II," he said. "All the way through the 60s and the age of the Beatles...and punk rock, the 80s of (President Ronald) Reagan and (Prime Minister Margaret) Thatcher and the 90s and right into the Millennium, she has been a constant."

There may be people who disagree with the whole idea of the monarchy, Hills said, but they can't dispute "what a monumental model of service she represented for decade after decade after decade." She has been there as Britain has gone through many upheavals over the years, Hills said, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Brexit, when Britain left the European Union.

In this historic moment, Hills said it's going to take time for the British people to properly mourn Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

"As much as we mourn her passing, I think it's vastly more important to celebrate her accomplishments...her unwavering loyalty to her country," he said.