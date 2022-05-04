R.J. Reynolds smokestacks to be lit red to increase awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

The R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company's smokestacks in downtown Winston-Salem will be lit red during the month of May in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, according to a news release.

The N.C. American Indian Health Board announced that it plans to observe Thursday the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

According to the news release, May 5 is the birthday of Hannah Harris, a Cheyenne woman who went missing in 2013.

The health board said that thousands of native women and girls go missing each year and most of those cases remain unsolved. An American Indian woman is ten times more likely to go missing than other people. Many of these women and girls become victims of human trafficking, the lawsuit said.

"Designate the month of May as a time of prayer for those missing and for their families," the news release said. "Mother's Day is an excellent time to lift these women in prayer."

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.