Rally will tout plan for Hanes-Lowrance School in Winston-Salem

Barbara Burke, who represents the Northeast Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, will hold a rally Saturday about her request for school officials to donate the former Hanes-Lowrance middle schools on Indiana Avenue to the city of Winston-Salem.

The rally will be held at 3 p.m. at Greenway Park at 2701 Greenway Ave. in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams, who represents the North Ward on the council, is scheduled to attend the rally as well as Fleming El-Amin, a Forsyth County commissioner, and representatives of the Winston-Salem chapter of the NAACP, the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity.

Burke, a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, has proposed that the city convert the site into a community center.

A school board committee voted on Aug. 10 to give the school district the go-ahead to pursue other programming options for the middle schools.

The Hanes-Lowrance site closed abruptly in 2015 amid concerns about contaminated groundwater and its effect on air quality inside the buildings.