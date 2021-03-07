Renovation coming to Grand Pavilion after Winston-Salem approves new deal on lease

The ballroom can seat 1,000 people at tables inside the columns that line both sides of the large room. While the renovation will give the room a fresh appearance, city officials say there are no major structural changes occurring as with the Benton across the street during its renovation.

Rowe said the city hopes to award a contract for the ballroom and conference rooms renovation this spring. Rowe said that while the coronavirus has crimped convention business, it does give the city down time that it can use to carry out the renovations.

Noble Investment Group LLC, which had owned both the Embassy Suites and the Marriott across the street, sold both hotels to HVMG in 2016. Noble also transferred the management of the Benton to HVMG.

Then, in the fall of 2017, HVMG sold the Embassy Suites to the Sarona Holdings company, and the lease of the Grand Pavilion and lower-floor conference rooms went with that sale.

Minnix said that when the renovation work is done, the ballroom will be lighter and brighter.

"We want it to blend with the Benton," he said. "We want it to be a continuous space, so that when you walk in the Benton and walk over here, you feel like you are in the same facility. We upgraded the Benton, and we've done well there."

