Renovation coming to Grand Pavilion after Winston-Salem approves new deal on lease

Now that the city of Winston-Salem has full control over the Grand Pavilion Ballroom and conference rooms on the lower floor of the Embassy Suites hotel, plans are moving forward to give the space a facelift to complement the look and feel of Benton Convention Center.
When the work is done, city officials say the ballroom and conference rooms can be an extension of the Benton, which underwent a major renovation costing $20 million that finished in 2017.
The city plans to have Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) operate the Grand Pavilion, as it already manages the Benton and the Marriott Hotel under the name Twin City Quarter.
Grant Minnix, the director of operations for the Twin City Quarter, said the city's renovation of the ballroom space and nearby conference rooms will help the city attract and keep conventions coming to town "because everybody wants to be in the shiny, new space."
The last time the Grand Pavilion was new and shiny, Bill Clinton was president and nobody asked for anyone's wi-fi password.
Bringing the Grand Pavilion up to date is expected to cost about $1.6 million.
The city cleared the way for the work to start this past Monday as the Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously to enter into a modified lease with a company owned by Florida-based Sarona Holdings, which owns the Embassy Suites through a limited liability company called SH Winston Cherry LLC.
PM Meeting Venue LLC, the Sarona entity that leases the Grand Pavilion from the city, owes the city $800,000 in delinquent lease payments, partly as a result of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the city owns the ballroom and the lower-level conference rooms in the Embassy Suites building, it has long leased out their operation. Since 2017, the owner of the Embassy Suites has paid the city $600,000 annually to lease the spaces.
City officials say the Embassy Suites owner stopped making lease payments in September 2019, and was in arrears by $360,000 by the time the coronavirus shut down convention business in March of 2020.
On Monday, the city council approved a new lease arrangement that gives the hotel owner through the end of 2023 to make up the pre-coronavirus lease payments, and through the end of 2030 to make up the $440,000 in lease payments missed during the pandemic.
At the same time, the amended lease grants the city access to the ballroom and conference rooms so that renovations can begin, with the city retaining future revenues from the spaces as well.
The Embassy Suites owner's lease will be terminated at the end of 2030, and the Sarona company also gives up an option to purchase the ballroom and conference rooms that was part of the original lease.
The ballroom can seat 1,000 people at tables inside the columns that line both sides of the large room. While the renovation will give the room a fresh appearance, city officials say there are no major structural changes occurring as with the Benton across the street during its renovation.
Rowe said the city hopes to award a contract for the ballroom and conference rooms renovation this spring. Rowe said that while the coronavirus has crimped convention business, it does give the city down time that it can use to carry out the renovations.
Noble Investment Group LLC, which had owned both the Embassy Suites and the Marriott across the street, sold both hotels to HVMG in 2016. Noble also transferred the management of the Benton to HVMG.
Then, in the fall of 2017, HVMG sold the Embassy Suites to the Sarona Holdings company, and the lease of the Grand Pavilion and lower-floor conference rooms went with that sale.
Minnix said that when the renovation work is done, the ballroom will be lighter and brighter.
"We want it to blend with the Benton," he said. "We want it to be a continuous space, so that when you walk in the Benton and walk over here, you feel like you are in the same facility. We upgraded the Benton, and we've done well there."
