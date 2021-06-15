 Skip to main content
Rep. Patrick McHenry opens staff office in Yadkinville
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., has opened a second 10th District staff office in the Triad, this time in Yadkinville. 

The office, which is in the Yadkin County Human Resources Building, 217 E. Willow St., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Fridays.

Will Bowen, McHenry’s regional director for Yadkin, is available to meet with constituents who have issues with federal agencies, federal policy or pending legislation before Congress.

In March, McHenry opened an office at 423 Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Suite 6, in Rural Hall. That office's hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and by appointment.

McHenry's district gained the suburban parts of western Forsyth County and a small piece of Winston-Salem with the 2020 congressional redistricting. He also gained Rockingham, Stokes and Surry counties.

McHenry also has offices in Hickory and Mooresville.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

