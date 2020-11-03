Republican Patrick McHenry keeps seat in redrawn 10th District

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district also includes reliably Republican rural and suburban counties such as Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.

McHenry is ahead handily in all of those counties.

McHenry said in a statement that “I am honored that the people of western North Carolina have entrusted me to remain as their voice in Washington.”

“Despite the challenges stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, I have worked diligently to introduce myself to voters in counties new to the Tenth District.

“Despite the changed landscape, I have found that Catawba Valley and Yadkin Valley voters share my conservative values. I have fought for the citizens of Catawba and Lincoln counties in Congress, and I will fight for Iredell, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, as well.

McHenry lives in Denver, which is about 70 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, while Parker lives in Statesville.

Parker said the race came down to party affiliation more than individual issues.

“Voting in our race was parallel with how President Trump and Cal Cunningham attracted voters,” Parker said.