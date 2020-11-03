Republican Patrick McHenry keeps seat in redrawn 10th District

A redrawing of the 10th Congressional District for the 2020 election did not prove to be much of a hurdle for U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry to clear.
The Associated Press has called the race in favor of McHenry winning his ninth term in Congress, all representing the 10th Congressional District.
With 90% of the district’s 186 precincts reporting in unofficial results, McHenry leads Democratic challenger David Parker by a 68.8% to 31.2% margin.
In McHenry's previous eight 10th District elections, his victory margin has been as narrow as 57% to 43% in 2008 and 2012, and as wide as 71% to 29% in 2010.
In absentee one-stop voting, the margin is McHenry 72.2% to 27.8% out of 241,762 ballots. In absentee by-mail, it was McHenry 52.1% to 47.8% out of 88,597 ballots.
Election Day voting has McHenry up 78% to 22% out of 70,030 ballots counted as of 10 p.m.
This time around, McHenry winning the district means winning over voters in several new-to-the-district counties.
That includes a small part of Winston-Salem and suburban Forsyth County communities of Clemmons, Lewisville, Rural Hall, the northern areas of the county and portions of Kernersville and Walkertown.
As of 10 p.m., McHenry was ahead in Forsyth by a 55.8 to 44.2% margin out of 58,861 ballots.
Support Local Journalism
The district also includes reliably Republican rural and suburban counties such as Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin, as well as most of Iredell and all of Catawba and Lincoln counties.
McHenry is ahead handily in all of those counties.
McHenry said in a statement that “I am honored that the people of western North Carolina have entrusted me to remain as their voice in Washington.”
“Despite the challenges stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, I have worked diligently to introduce myself to voters in counties new to the Tenth District.
“Despite the changed landscape, I have found that Catawba Valley and Yadkin Valley voters share my conservative values. I have fought for the citizens of Catawba and Lincoln counties in Congress, and I will fight for Iredell, Forsyth, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties, as well.
McHenry lives in Denver, which is about 70 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, while Parker lives in Statesville.
Parker said the race came down to party affiliation more than individual issues.
“Voting in our race was parallel with how President Trump and Cal Cunningham attracted voters,” Parker said.
“There was a strong get-out-the-vote campaigns from both sides, and that;s reflected in the results.”
Parker stressed Tuesday he is still playing the long game considering the 10th District will be in its 2021-22 configuration for just the next term given the likelihood North Carolina will pick up a 14th congressional seat after the 2020 Census.
"I'm raising awareness of my campaign for 2020 and for future elections since the legislature will be redrawing districts again," Parker said.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.