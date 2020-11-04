Republicans Linville, Plyler and Whisenhunt win District B on Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the voters give me the opportunity, again,” Plyler said of being re-elected. “We have some major projects ahead of us, and I’ll do the best I can to make the voters very proud of me.”

He spoke of the new libraries built in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, and a new one that’s about to come online in Clemmons, as well as a new courthouse that is about to be built.

He said COVID-19 has put the county in difficult situations but he believes county commissioners have been careful in the way they handled county business amid the pandemic.

Whisenhunt, 74, of Winston-Salem is a retired owner of a hair salon. She has run on being an active, energetic commissioner, and a voice for the taxpayers. She has said she doesn’t know what will happen postelection, but she wants citizens to know that Forsyth County is currently in a good place financially. She also believes that the board of commissioners prepared well for the pandemic and spent COVID money from the federal government in a responsible manner.

“I certainly appreciate the people who came out to vote for me and gave me four more years to serve them,” Whisenhunt said Tuesday night. “I’m honored to do so. It’s a blessing to me.”