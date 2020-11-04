Republicans Linville, Plyler and Whisenhunt win District B on Forsyth County Board of Commissioners

Republican incumbents Richard V. Linville, David R. Plyler and Gloria D. Whisenhunt won their re-election bids for Forsyth County Board of Commissioners District B.
Their challengers for three available seats on the board of commissioners were Democrats Gull Riaz, Christopher Smith and Eric Weiss, all newcomers.
District B encompasses suburban and rural parts of the county, and some neighborhoods in western Winston-Salem.
With all of Forsyth’s 101 precincts reporting, complete but unofficial results showed Plyler securing 74,855 votes, or 19.65% of the votes. Whisenhunt had 70,248 votes, or 18.44%; Linville had 67,803 votes, or 17.8%; Smith had 57,844 votes, or 15.19%, Weiss had 55,084 votes, or 14.46% and Riaz had 55,074, or 14.46% of the votes.
When their current terms end in December, Linville will have served on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners for 40 years, and Plyler and Whisenhunt both for 24 years. Although Plyler is the current chairman of the board of commissioners, both Linville and Whisenhunt have served in the past in that position.
Riaz, Smith and Weiss all ran for office for the first time in a competitive race.
Plyler, 81, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He lives in Kernersville and is retired after previously working in commercial radio and television for more than 50 years. His top priorities are education, including increased teacher pay; positive economic development, which includes increased jobs; and complete construction of the new hall of justice and the Clemmons library.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to have the voters give me the opportunity, again,” Plyler said of being re-elected. “We have some major projects ahead of us, and I’ll do the best I can to make the voters very proud of me.”
He spoke of the new libraries built in Winston-Salem and Kernersville, and a new one that’s about to come online in Clemmons, as well as a new courthouse that is about to be built.
He said COVID-19 has put the county in difficult situations but he believes county commissioners have been careful in the way they handled county business amid the pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
Whisenhunt, 74, of Winston-Salem is a retired owner of a hair salon. She has run on being an active, energetic commissioner, and a voice for the taxpayers. She has said she doesn’t know what will happen postelection, but she wants citizens to know that Forsyth County is currently in a good place financially. She also believes that the board of commissioners prepared well for the pandemic and spent COVID money from the federal government in a responsible manner.
“I certainly appreciate the people who came out to vote for me and gave me four more years to serve them,” Whisenhunt said Tuesday night. “I’m honored to do so. It’s a blessing to me.”
She believes she and other incumbents won re-election because they are trustworthy.
“I think we do a good job of managing the finances of the county and keeping the tax rate as reasonable as possible,” Whisenhunt said.
Linville, 72, is the owner and operator of a farm in Kernersville. He has said his top priorities include emergency services (EMS, fire, law enforcement, etc.) education, health department matters, economic development matters and keeping taxes as low as possible. Since the beginning of his service on the board, Linville has supported keeping taxes as low as possible, while providing needed services for people.
“I thank the people for their support and confidence in me,” Linville said. “I will continue to do my best to serve the people of the county as I have tried to do over the years.”
He said he hopes the support he received is based on his record of doing things that serve the people in the county.
Smith, 36,
said he is disappointed about not winning his bid for a seat on the board of commissioners, but sees a silver lining.
“We made inroads that haven’t been made in this district in a long time here,” Smith said of his campaign and team. “We have results that are very visible there. We sent a message that District B isn’t solidly red anymore. It’s a competitive district now.”
Weiss, 27, and Riaz, 28, could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.