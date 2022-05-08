Republicans will try to ban or further restrict abortions in North Carolina, legal and political experts say

The Republican majority in the N.C. General Assembly likely will introduce bills to ban or further restrict abortions in the state, but Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will veto the legislation, local legal and political experts say.

Professors at Wake Forest University and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein discussed the legal and political climate this past week in North Carolina in the wake of the leaked draft opinion that suggests that the U.S. Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Meghan Boone, an associate professor at Wake Forest University School of Law, said that North Carolina currently has pre-Roe bans on abortions within state laws.

Two laws prohibit anyone from administering drugs or any instrument to women for an abortion. Another law allows abortions during the first 20 weeks of women’s pregnancies.

“It is unclear how courts will interpret them in light of the post-Roe laws that permit abortion up to 20 weeks, and whether there will be an appetite to attempt to enforce them,” Boone said.

“Regardless, my strong sense is that the Republican controlled legislature will move to pass new laws banning or greatly restricting abortion rights in the state in the coming months,” Boone said.

Marie-Amelie George, who is also an associate professor of law at Wake Forest, agreed with Boone.

“I think there is little question that Republican lawmakers will introduce a bill to further restrict, if not prohibit, abortion,” George said. “However, whether they will succeed is a different issue.

“Gov. Cooper has vetoed legislation to restrict abortion in the past and has affirmed that he will continue to do so,” George said. “Therefore, whether the law in North Carolina will in fact change depends a great deal on whether the legislature is able to override his veto.”

John Dinan, a WFU professor of political science, said that it’s difficult to predict what changes legislators might make to the state’s current abortion laws if the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade and returns abortion policies to state legislatures.

“Certainly, Gov. Cooper would veto any changes the legislature might consider making during the rest of the 2022 session, and his veto would certainly be upheld,” Dinan said. “And so a Supreme Court decision is unlikely to have any immediate effect on North Carolina’s abortion law, other than to lead to the reinstatement of the state’s current ban at the 20-week mark.”

A federal court held that North Carolina’s law is unenforceable as a result of current Supreme Court doctrine, but it would be allowed to take effect after the Supreme Court issues its decision in the Mississippi case, Dinan said.

“Now, if Republicans gain supermajorities in both chambers in the 2022 election,” Dinan said, “and with enough votes to override a gubernatorial veto, it is possible that the legislature could try to enact changes to abortion law, perhaps by banning abortions at an earlier point than 20 weeks, in the way that some other Republican-controlled states have recently done.

“But we have not gotten any clear signals from Republican legislative leaders about any plans along these lines, and in any case no changes of this kind would be made before next year at the earliest,” Dinan said, “and they would depend on the outcome of state legislative and state supreme court elections this year.”

Stein, a Democrat, issued a statement about the leaked abortion draft opinion from the Supreme Court.

“A woman’s body is hers, not the government’s,” Stein said. “A woman’s right to choose is before North Carolina voters this November and every election to come.”

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization “to resolve the question whether ‘all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional,’” according to the draft opinion signed by Associate Justice Samuel Alito.

“It seems likely that they (the justices) identified Dobbs as an opportunity to re-visit Roe, and therefore agreed to hear the case on that basis,” George said.

The N.C. Republican Party has issued a statement about the draft abortion opinion from the Supreme Court.

“Although we must wait until an opinion is handed down to know the particular details of the decision, it is important to note that such a decision will mark an extremely important milestone in the fight to protect the sanctity of life,” the N.C. Republican Party said.

“Such a decision will highlight the extreme importance of the 2022 election cycle in North Carolina,” the state GOP said. “The N.C. General Assembly will be called upon to enact legislation protecting the unborn in this state.

“Radical progressive activists will stop at nothing to stop pro-life legislation from being enacted — and will sue immediately if they cannot,” the N.C. Republican Party said. “The fight for the sanctity of life will be fought in Raleigh and other state capitals rather than in Washington, DC.”

Chief Justice John Roberts has instructed the marshal of the Supreme Court to investigate the circumstances that led to the leaked abortion draft opinion.

Boone said she’s not an expert on the leak issue, but she doesn’t “believe there are any national security concerns.”

The draft opinion is “not officially ‘classified,’” Boone said. “I do imagine, however, that if the identity of the leaker becomes known, there would be a reasonable basis to terminate their employment.

“The Supreme Court is famously concerned with observing strict rules about the release of information, which is why this leak was so unprecedented,” Boone said.

If the leaker is identified and his or her employment is terminated, that would also affect their future employment prospects, George said.

“Some employers would question the person’s ability to maintain client confidentiality, which lawyers are required to do,” George said. “Others would likely identify the decision to leak the document as a principled decision, which would lead them to hold that person in higher regard.”

Dinan said that criminal charges against the leaker are unlikely.

“But there would widespread disapproval of this behavior, and it may affect a person’s chances of employment, if this was done by a clerk or someone else associated with the court,” Dinan said.

