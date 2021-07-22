Required parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine clears two Senate committee steps

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krawiec said in late June that she believes in the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, has taken it and encourages family members and other adults to do the same.

There is no state public health or educational requirement for young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for those ages 16 and older.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services was required to sign off on the federal recommendations — which it did on May 12 — before vaccine providers in North Carolina could proceed.

At that time, the state reported nearly 123,000 residents 17 and younger had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Having a vaccine for our younger teens brings us that much closer to being able to end the pandemic,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said May 12.

About 25% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 are considered fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.