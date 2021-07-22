Required parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine under consideration by lawmakers

Young people who have been emancipated from their parents would be exempt from the provision.

Krawiec said in late June she was responding to constituents’ concern, particularly parents not wanting their children to get the vaccine.

“Parents should not have to worry that this might happen without their consent,” Krawiec said.

“The vaccines … are only approved for emergency use authorization. Parents should make these decisions with their children and should not be excluded.”

Public health experts point out that all vaccines are required to undergo the same rigorous testing, whether they are approved for emergency use or through a typical license.

The bill was originally focused on allowing pharmacists to administer injectable drugs and cleared the House by a 111-0 vote on May 11. That language remains in HB96.

If it clears the Senate, the House must approve the parental consent provision before the bill could be sent to Gov. Roy Cooper.

Background

Krawiec said in late June that she believes in the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, has taken it and encourages family members and other adults to do the same.

