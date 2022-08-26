Rev. William Barber comes to Winston-Salem Monday as part of a tour of Congressional Districts to mobilize poor voters.

Poor people have more power than they think, Bishop William J. Barber II, president for the nonprofit Repairers of the Breach, said Thursday.

That's why Barber's organization is sponsoring the Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour of N.C. Congressional Districts, which will come to Union Baptist Church, 1200 N. Trade St., at 6 p.m. on Monday. Winston-Salem is in the 6th Congressional District.

Barber will speak and there will be testimony from people who are affected by poverty, lack of health care, restrictions on reproductive care and other issues. Barber said Thursday that people will also have an opportunity to sign up and volunteer in various ways to build a movement for low-wage and low-wealth voters.

"We're going to lay out the power that low-wage and low-wealth voters have and we're going to hear the stories," Barber said in an interview Thursday.

This is not about party, he said. The focus has to be on making policy changes that help poor and low-income people. He also noted that Repairers of the Breach is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization. It is partnering with the N.C. Poor People's Campaign and others. Monday's visit will be the culmination of a weekend-long tour that started Friday with a virtual statewide rally and continued Saturday with organizing meetings in Greensboro and Wilmington and on Sunday in Wilson. Barber is scheduled to give a speech Sunday morning from his church, Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, that will be live-streamed nationally.

Barber said that on Tuesday, the Poor People's Campaign will launch an effort to reach 5 million poor or low-income voters in 15 states.

About 3.4 million poor and low-income people in North Carolina are eligible to vote, according to a study entitled "Waking the Sleeping Giant: Low-Income Workers and the 2020 Elections that the Poor People's Campaign released last October. The study said 2.2 million poor and low-income people voted in the 2020 election.

Two million North Carolinians make less than $15 an hour — almost half of the state's workforce, according to a news release from Repairers of the Breach. One million North Carolinians don't have any health insurance.

Barber said any politician ignoring poor voters is engaging in something that is not morally defensible, that does not uphold the U.S. Constitution and that doesn't make economic sense. Most people don't know how many North Carolinians make less than a living wage or that the minimum wage hasn't been raised federally for 12 years.

"That is a different conversation than on whether you're going to vote Democratic or Republican," he said. "The question is whether you're going to vote for democracy."

Nationally, out of the 158 million people who cast ballots in the 2020 election, more than 50 million people were low-income, defined as making less than $50,000 a year, according to the study. In North Carolina, 44 percent of people are low-income or poor.

That's an enormous amount of political power, he said.

The goal of the Mass Mobilization Organizing Tour is to visit every Congressional District in North Carolina by October, just before the Nov. 8 general election.

Barber noted that Sunday marks two significant anniversaries — the 1955 murder of Emmett Till and the 1963 March on Washington. He said in both instances, Black and white people didn't engage in vicious and mean insurrections. They saw a need, he said, for moral resurrection.

"We must have a dream of justice that is bigger than the nightmare of injustice," he said.