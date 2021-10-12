Robinson declines again to apologize for anti-LGBTQ remarks

At his own news conference, Robinson played a voicemail in which a caller said he should be hung from the tallest tree and repeatedly called him a racial epithet.

"I have disagreed with people socially," Robinson said. "I have disagreed with people politically. I have disagreed with people's spirits but never have I disrespected somebody like that."

Robinson has drawn attention for criticizing the Jewish and LGBTQ communities and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Robinson said he does not have the right to tell anyone how to live their life.

"In fact, I am in favor of people being able to determine how they live in their own space and being safe in their own space and being secure in their own space," Robinson said.

Robinson has doubled down on his statements in recent days as they made national news, saying that his comments were based on materials in North Carolina public schools.

At both the news conference and in a response video posted to Facebook he showed sexually explicit illustrations from a book he said is in schools.

"You can look at this and clearly see this is quite possibly and probably child pornography being presented to our children," Robinson said.