Rural Hall names interim town manager after previous one abruptly quit

Rural Hall has a new town manager just two days after its last one abruptly resigned.

Ron Niland, former city manager and mayor of Mount Airy, was named interim manager after an emergency closed-door meeting of the Rural Hall Town Council on Friday afternoon.

The change in leadership follows a tumultuous year and a half for Rural Hall, a small town of about 3,500.

Misty Meadows, who had served as town clerk and town administrative assistant, was appointed town manager on Dec. 1, 2021, close to two months after former Town Manager Megan Garner suddenly quit during town council meeting on Oct. 21, 2021. Garner is now city manager for Graham in Alamance County.

Randy James, the interim town attorney, said Niland has worked as a consultant with the town through his All American Associates of Mount Airy Inc., at a rate of $1,800 a month. He will continue to be paid as a consultant. He also will be paid $3,000 a month to serve as interim town manager, with no benefits. James said Niland has more than 40 years of experience working with municipalities, serving as city manager for Mount Airy and serving as a council member for Mount Airy as well.

Meadows resigned after a five-hour closed-door town council meeting Wednesday night. Meadows could not be reached for comment Friday, and town officials have not said why she resigned. Mayor Tim Flinchum could not be reached for comment Friday, and Susan Gordon, who is mayor pro tem, referred all questions about why Meadows resigned to James.

James has declined to discuss the reasons why Meadows resigned.

Some residents have criticized town officials for being tight-lipped about an Oct. 17, 2022, accident involving Meadows, who was driving a town-owned vehicle. The Winston-Salem Journal submitted a public-records request through a form available on the town's website. Lynette Hendrick, the town clerk, sent back the form, indicating that the town had no records responsive to the request.

James later provided documents to the Journal and said that Hendrick had made a mistake and only meant that there were no records inside Rural Hall Town Hall.

"Clearly records had to exist somewhere, but the question remained as to whether the records that existed constituted Rural Hall Public Records," James said in an email on Jan 13. "Following a period of research, consultation with other attorneys, the decision has been made, all in an effort to be as transparent as possible, to produce the records you received."

Asked why the documents would not be considered a public record, James said he could not comment without waiving attorney-client privilege for his client, the Town of Rural Hall.

According to the documents, Meadows was driving a 2019 Chevy Equinox, a vehicle owned by the Town of Rural Hall. Meadows said in an incident report for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles that she was stopped at the intersection of Forum Parkway and N.C. 65 when her 17-year-old daughter, who was behind her in a separate vehicle, received a call that a classmate had been murdered. Her daughter hit Meadows’ car, causing Meadows to hit the car in front of her.

The combined damage to the three vehicles was $13,784.14. The damage to the town’s vehicle was $9,323.37. Meadows’ private insurance company paid for the repairs. Neither the town nor its insurance company paid for any of the damage, according to the records. Meadows did not call law-enforcement to investigate the accident. No criminal charges were filed.

Carol Newsome, a Rural Hall resident who routinely attends meetings, said in an email that she contacted Council Member Terry Bennett on Dec. 15, 2022, about Meadow's accident and didn’t get a response. Newsome then submitted a public-records request to Hendrick. Hendrick told her at least three times that her request was being denied because no records existed, according to Newsome.

When the Journal emailed Meadows and asked her directly about the accident on Jan. 3, Meadows directed a reporter to submit a public-records request and did not respond to a follow-up email.

The Town Council also has held at least two closed-door sessions about how to respond to an audit done by State Auditor Beth Woods. That audit has not been released publicly. In November 2021, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he had asked Woods to investigate allegations of financial impropriety in the Town of Rural Hall. Folwell said at the time that he wanted Woods to investigate claims that $1.5 million had disappeared from the town’s coffers.

James cited attorney-client privilege Thursday when the Journal asked whether Meadows’ accident or the audit had anything to do with Meadows’ resignation.

Gordon said in a brief interview Friday that this has been a learning experience for all concerned.

"Always report accidents no matter how small," she said.

But she would not say whether the accident or the audit had anything to do with Meadows' resignation.

A Winston-Salem Journal reporter also asked Gordon what it says about the town's transparency when a town resident has problems accessing information about an accident involving the town manager driving a town-owned vehicle.

Gordon referred questions to James but added that when residents ask her questions, "I try to be very truthful."