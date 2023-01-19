Rural Hall Town Manager Misty Meadows has abruptly resigned in new upheaval for town. Predecessor resigned in 2021.

Rural Hall Town Manager Misty Meadows resigned Wednesday night after the town council held a five-hour closed-door session.

This is on the heels of a tumultuous year and a half for the small town of about 3,500 people. Meadows, who was previously the town's clerk and administrative assistant, took over the manager's position in December 2021, about two months after Megan Garner abruptly resigned as town manager on Oct. 21, 2021, after four years in the position. Three council members also resigned after they approved a severance package for Garner. The town filed a lawsuit over the severance package. Garner never got the money because the amount exceeded the town's transaction limits.

Randy James, the interim town attorney, confirmed that Meadows resigned after the closed-door meeting. James declined to comment on why Meadows resigned. Council Member Terry Bennett, who is now the town's finance director, also confirmed that Meadows resigned. He also declined to discuss the reasons for Meadows' resignation, referring questions to James.

Meadows did not respond to a message left on her cellphone Thursday. Mayor Tim Flinchum could not immediately be reached for comment.

The town council held a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for a closed-door session to discuss a "personnel matter related to a Town of Rural Hall employee."

At the time she was hired as town manager, Meadows was paid an annual salary of $78,995. It was not immediately clear what her salary was when she resigned. James did not know exactly what her six-month severance package was. The Winston-Salem Journal has submitted a public-records request for that information.

Some residents had criticized town officials for being tight-lipped about an Oct. 17, 2022 accident involving Meadows, who was driving a town-owned vehicle. The Winston-Salem Journal submitted a public-records request through a form available on the town's website. Lynette Hendrick, the town clerk, sent back the form, indicating that the town had no records responsive to the request.

James later provided documents to the Journal and said that Hendrick had made a mistake and only meant that there were no records inside Rural Hall Town Hall.

According to the documents, Meadows was driving a 2019 Equinox Chevy on Oct. 17, 2022, a vehicle owned by the Town of Rural Hall. Meadows said in an incident report for the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles that she was stopped at the intersection of Forum Parkway and N.C. Highway 65 when her 17-year-old daughter, who was behind her in a separate vehicle, received a call that a classmate had been murdered. Her daughter bumped into Meadows' car, causing Meadows to bump the car in front of her.

The combined damage to the three vehicles was $13,784.14. The damage to the town's vehicle was $9,323.37. Meadows' private insurance company paid for the repairs. Neither the town nor its insurance company paid for any of the damage, according to the records.

Carol Newsome, a Rural Hall resident who routinely attends meetings, said in an email that she contacted Council Member Terry Bennett on Dec. 15, 2022 about the accident and didn't get a response. She submitted a public-records request to Hendrick. Hendrick told her at least three times that her request was being denied because no records existed, according to Newsome.

When the Journal emailed Meadows and asked her directly about the accident on Jan. 3, Meadows directed a reporter to submit a public-records request and did not respond to a follow-up email.

Town Council also has held at least two closed-door sessions about how to respond to an audit done by State Auditor Beth Woods. That audit has not been released publicly. In November 2021, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he had asked Woods to investigate allegations of financial impropriety in the Town of Rural Hall. Folwell said at the time that he wanted Woods to investigate claims that $1.5 million had disappeared from the town's coffers.

James cited attorney-client privilege Thursday when the Journal asked whether Meadows' accident or the audit had anything to do with Meadows' resignation.

Meadows also played a prominent role in the recent lawsuit against Garner.

On Nov. 15, 2021, the town filed a lawsuit against Garner, alleging that she illegally obtained a nearly $150,000 severance package. The lawsuit was amended a month later to include allegations that she violated town ethical rules by having an affair with then-town fire chief Andy Marshall. The initial lawsuit was filed the same day Garner started her job as city manager for Graham in Alamance County.

A Forsyth County judge ruled in favor of the town in October 2022.

In a counter-suit, Garner alleged that Meadows was one of several town officials who shared confidential information and spread false rumors about her personal life, violating her civil rights and creating a hostile work environment. She claimed in court papers that this was done because she is a woman.

Specifically, Garner said Meadows made a purported 6-minute rant about her during a public-comment session at an Aug. 9, 2021 meeting.

James said Thursday that an interim town manager will be announced as soon as Friday.