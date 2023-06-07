Forsyth Commissioners aren’t saying “No” to the public schools’ request for more dollars for the people who drive buses, serve lunches and clean up the halls.

They’re just saying “Not yet.”

Commissioners appeared close Tuesday on deciding to put money into a reserve fund that it would later release to the schools for the pay increases the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says it needs for people in so-called classified positions — non-teaching staff, essentially.

What the seven commissioners have not agreed on yet is how much money would be set aside for that reserve, but commissioners’ initial take on the number came to around $900,000.

That’s a lot less than the $4.4 million the schools have asked for, but one county official said the lower amount could be a down payment.

To get any of that extra money, though, commissioners want a better accounting of the number of jobs that the schools fund locally, along with other data commissioners say they need. A market pay study could be part of that requirement.

The schools are getting $7.2 million more from the county than the system got in the current fiscal year, but that’s some $6 million less than the system says it needs.

Commissioners will reconvene Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. to keep talking about the budget, with one commissioner, Gloria Whisenhunt, proposing a version that would approve County Manager Dudley Watts’ proposed budget and add four more positions on top of that.

Whisenhunt’s budget would not include the temporary $3 pay hike for jail workers that the sheriff wants, nor other incentives for jail staff retention and recruitment except for a continuation of the $5,000 signing bonus.

Whisenhunt’s budget does add a couple social workers for the Department of Social Services and an environmental health specialist.

Whisenhunt also would grant the sheriff an investigator for sex crimes that he requested, but not the cyber crime investigator or eight field deputies in Kimbrough’s request. Commissioner Tonya McDaniel made an appeal to add the cyber crime investigator, so it seemed clear that more discussion around the sheriff’s budget will take place Wednesday.

Meanwhile, commissioners worked out what appeared to be consensus list of special appropriations requested by various groups during Monday’s public hearing. 17 groups would share a $1.4 million pie if commissioners stick to the plan.

Commissioners heard an earful on Monday from teachers and other backers of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, who appealed for the county board to fully fund the schools’ request.

On Tuesday, commissioners held more detailed discussions with Tommy Kranz, the school’s chief financial officer, and learned, among other things, that the school system expects to add between $1 million and $3 million to its cash reserves by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

That reserve, called the fund balance, stood at $20 million last July. Subtracting amounts kept in reserve by state law, that left $16 million in reserves.

Part of what the school system is asking for next year is $4.4 million to give pay boosts to what are called classified staff: Bus drivers, mechanics, teaching assistants, custodians and nutritional workers.

Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt told Kranz that there was a time in the past when the school system did not even keep a fund balance, and had to come to the county for any emergency need.

“For me in this budget, it is my suggestion that you all use fund balance” to meet school needs, Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt was only once voice, but several commissioners expressed frustration over weighing the school needs. That’s what led to the decision to put the money for classified-employee raises into a reserve fund.

Martin did say that some of what commissioners heard from teachers about things like buses showing up consistently late “was terrible.”

Kimbrough had appealed on Facebook for public support for his budget. During Monday’s public hearing, only a few people spoke up for the sheriff’s spending plan.

But when asked after the meeting if he was disappointed, Kimbrough said it was hearing about school needs that had him dismayed.

“I was very saddened and disappointed when I saw a school teacher, crying and begging for salary increases for the men and women that serve our children in our school system,” Kimbrough said.

Among Kimbrough’s main requests are more than $2.5 million to retain and recruit staff at the jail, which has an employee vacancy rate of more than 40%.

Talking to commissioners on Tuesday, Kimbrough spoke more about the need for eight new field service deputies for his force. He pointed to his office’s increased law enforcement activities inside the Winston-Salem city limits, especially on weekends to boost law enforcement’s presence in such areas as downtown.

“I am not in a position to go across the street and demand that the city pay me for it, but I am also not in a position to stand back and watch it, and take the position that it is the city’s problem. The people in the city pay county taxes and have a right to service from the sheriff’s office.”