SEC investigation into Burr's stock trading focused on conversations with brother-in-law

The Republican U.S. senator is from Winston-Salem. He has said he will not seek a fourth Senate term and will retire in January 2025.

Focus of SEC

The focus of the SEC filings is the agency's pursuit of testimony from Fauth as it pertains to his knowledge of Burr's stock selling.

Included is a subpoena request to a federal judge, citing a lack of cooperation from Fauth and his legal counsel since May 2020.

The SEC launched its investigation on March 25, 2020, to determine whether Burr has violated insider-trading laws.

However, the SEC probe has been overshadowed by a higher-profile U.S. Justice Department investigation.

Burr's office and his attorney announced Jan. 19 that Justice officials declined to bring charges of insider stock trading. It is not unusual for the political subject of a Justice investigation to be the one announcing a decision.

Fauth and his wife, Mary, received their first documented subpoena on May 12, 2020, after a series of phone calls by the SEC were not returned.