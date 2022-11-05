Securing the vote: Election staffers work to ensure an accurate election in Forsyth County

An electioneer yells at a voter to cast his ballot for his party. A poll observer gets suspicious when someone showing up to vote reads their name to the poll worker from what looks like an index card with writing on it. Those incidents have taken place in Forsyth County during early voting, but local election officials and party leaders say things have largely run very smoothly here. You might expect otherwise, reading press coverage that talks of election workers living in fear of violence. It probably helps that North Carolina doesn’t allow ballot drop-boxes that have raised the ire of many who claim that former President Donald Trump was robbed in the 2020 election. Still, just up the road in Surry County, the head of the county GOP allegedly tried to have the election director fired last spring for refusing his demand to have voting machines opened and checked for the presence of a modem. Election equipment is not equipped with modems and cannot be connected to the internet.

“Most of the stuff we have heard has been trivial,” county elections director Tim Tsujii said, just days before the end of early voting on Saturday. “We have not had any incidents reported by observers (inside the polling place). We have gotten very few calls about activities outside. It has been a relatively quiet election.” Perhaps the most serious thing that happened, at least from the point of view of the voter, was outside the early voting site at Old Town Recreation Center. There, an emergency medical crew in an ambulance showed up to treat a man who injured himself falling. The connection to election shenanigans? The man fell when he was turning around to tell a campaigner to quit following him. “According to (the man’s wife), the voter felt intimidated because the electioneer was following the husband, and as the husband turned around to tell the electioneer he didn’t want the flyer, that is when he tripped.” Tsujii said he knew nothing more about the incident except that “there was medical assistance provided.” It’s easy to find news stories on the internet about voter intimidation. In Arizona, a group was banned from coming within 75 feet of ballot drop boxes after they were accused of intimidating voters. “You hear all these stories about what is happening in other jurisdictions, and we haven’t had any of that here,” Tsujii said. Part of the reason for that calm is that the elections office has a good working relationship with the political parties, Tsujii said. Each party can send election observers into the polling places. The observers just sit and watch, but they can raise concerns if they see anything that looks out of kilter. Take that incident of the index card. That was reported to election officials by an observer, but on closer inspection turned out to be totally innocuous: A voter who couldn’t remember how they had written their name on the registration form was simply reading the name off their own voter registration card. Another incident: A Republican complained about a Democratic campaign worker, saying that the Democrat was handing out what looked like the image of an official ballot. On checking, Tsujii said, it was obvious that the paper was not a copy of a ballot but a flyer encouraging voters to vote for Democrats and bearing a statement clearly stating its origin. “I got a phone call from the Democratic Party about how some of the GOP poll workers had name tags that said they were Republican observers,” Tsujii said. “They wanted to know if it was OK.” It’s no secret that many in the GOP subscribe to narratives about how the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. Ken Raymond, the head of the Forsyth GOP, said he believes there were “major questions that went unanswered” in that election. “I believe these questions must be answered, and there will always be a cloud over the 2020 election,” Raymond said. He cites the movie “2000 Mules” as demonstrating evidence of ballot-box fraud. The movie has been thoroughly debunked by a number of fact-checking groups, who say that it does not provide the proof that the filmmakers allege of ballot harvesters depositing multiple ballots at different drop box locations. Significantly, Raymond believes the Forsyth County Board of Elections operates openly and transparently. After all, Raymond formerly chaired the local elections board.

“I am in regular contact with our Republican board members fairly often,” Raymond said. “They tell me everything is going great. They have never had any issues with anything that goes on down there. I have not heard any complaints or problems from anyone.” At the same time, Raymond said, he believes the way to cultivate trust in the electoral process is for people to get involved and become poll observers or poll workers so they can see for themselves how things operate. Raymond said he’s talked with Tsujii about the need for people campaigning outside the polling place to mind their actions: “He told us to remind greeters to offer voter information, but don’t be so overzealous as to chase them down and cause them to hurt themselves,” he said, referring to the tripping incident. “Don’t pursue them into the polling place.” Raymond’s counterpart among the Democrats, Kevin Farmer, said he was busy but had time to answer a couple questions by email. Asked if Tsujii’s assessment that polling inside the voting places had been largely without problems, Farmer agreed: “There have been some minor issues, but they were quickly addressed,” Farmer said in an email. Similarly, Farmer said no major incidents occurred among people campaigning out in front of the polling places: “There were some minor disputes that were eventually resolved by actual face to face conversation,” Farmer wrote.

Meanwhile, over in Surry County, Huff said early voting has been quiet and orderly, and that critics of the voting process have been telling people to vote only later on election day. She said the parties will have observers at the polls but thinks voting will turn out to be orderly. Here, Tsujii points out that he can’t do anything about some complaints. For instance, someone complained about the wording on what looked like a handmade sign posted at the Kernersville voting site. But as with similar complaints made to Winston-Salem officials about signs attacking candidates posted in the right of way, free speech rights curb what anyone can do about such a sign. Tsujii draws a line between what happens on the side of the polling place where campaigning is not allowed, and activities outside the building that are beyond his jurisdiction as long as people observe the boundary around the polling place — typically 50 feet — within which campaigning cannot take place. But Fred Falin, one of the lead poll workers at the Southside branch library early voting site, said workers can still get drawn in by trouble outside. “They’re here because we’re here,” he said. “We did have one person who was screaming at people from the other party. I knew the man from many years ago.” A librarian called police, who came over and talked to the man. Falin said he doesn’t know the details, but the man was no longer there. The man who was yelling was a Democrat, Falin noted. Talking to Falin, one gets the impression that election workers have seen it all:

“We had one over-the-top guy one evening who was very insistent that he wanted a picture of his ballot,” Falin said. “But you can’t do that. I turned on my most stern voice and told him that he could not take a picture. Occasionally we have someone who says they want a receipt. We don’t do receipts.” Election workers are allowed to help people vote if they ask for it. For instance, some people with vision problems, or problems controlling their hands, may need help filling in the little ovals that designate one’s choice of a candidate. In case you’re wondering, at the close of each day during early voting, the ballots would be locked up inside the tabulator and collected the following morning. “We are here to make sure every registered person in the county is able to vote,” he said.

