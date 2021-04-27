'Sgt. Mickey Hutchens Act' advances in state House. Bill named for Winston-Salem police officer who died in the line of duty

A state House bill advanced Tuesday that would allow some law-enforcement officers to purchase up to four years’ worth of credits in the state employees’ retirement system.

Both House Bill 417 and companion Senate Bill 381 are titled “The Sergeant Mickey Hutchens Act” after the Winston-Salem police officer who died in the line of duty in October 2009.

HB417 has to clear the Appropriations and Rules and Operations committees before going to the House floor for a vote.

The Republican members of the Forsyth County legislative delegation — Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Reps. Donny Lambeth, Lee Zachary and Jeff Zenger — serve as primary or co-sponsors of the bills.

“It is as much a way to recognize him, and acknowledge he was one of those who might have benefited from this change in law,” Lambeth said.

“I’m not certain how many officers will be affected by this change,” Krawiec said. “I know it has been an important issue for our law enforcement officers.”