Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough will hold community forum Jan. 11 in Lewisville

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. will hold a community forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Lewisville branch library in Lewisville, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The forum is scheduled to last an hour at the library at 6490 Shallowford Road, and community residents are invited to attend and ask questions, the sheriff's office said. Attendees don't have to live in Lewisville to participate in the forum.

Kimbrough and his leadership team will answer questions in a open-dialogue forum, the sheriff's office said.

The event will be the first of six community forums that the sheriff's office plans for 2023.

"A sheriff is more than the law enforcement official in his or her county," Kimbrough said. "The sheriff has to be someone who addresses the needs of the people. There has to be a social component, compassion for the people he or she serves," Kimbrough said.