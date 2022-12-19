State Board of Elections orders new town commissioner election for Dobson.

The N.C. State Board of Elections has ordered a new election for the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners because a poll worker told voters on Election Day that one of the candidates had died.

Initially, four people were running for two seats on the board -- incumbents Walter White and J. Wayne Atkins and newcomers Susan Gates-Hodges and Jon Jonczak. But Gates-Hodges, 65, died on Oct. 28 after early voting had already started, meaning that it was too late to remove her name from ballots. Jonczak, who came in third place, and a voter, James E. Yokeley filed complaints with the Surry County Board of Elections, saying that the poll worker told multiple voters that either Jonczak or Gates-Hodges had died.

They argued that the poll worker's comments created enough confusion for voters and affected election results. There was an 8-vote difference between White, who came in second place, and Jonczak.

After a hearing, the Surry County Board of Elections determined that the poll worker's actions could have influenced voters' choices and cast doubt on the outcome of the close election, the news release said.

The State Board of Elections unanimously agreed and ordered a new election, which will take place on March 7, 2023. Early voting will begin on Feb. 16, 2023. Voters will choose between Atkins, White and Jonczak. Gates-Hodges' name will not be on the ballot.

The State Board of Elections also set hearings on the possible removal of two Republican Surry County Board of Election members -- Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan. Bob Hall, who lives in Orange County and former executive director of Democracy NC, filed a complaint alleging that the two board members violated state election laws. Hall alleged that the two elections board members made false statements that there were problems with the election.

The dates of those hearings have not been scheduled but will be held sometime next year.

Will be updated...