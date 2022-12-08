State dismisses election protest from Forsyth County

State elections director Karen Brinson Bell has turned down an appeal that some Forsyth County Republicans filed after the county elections board dismissed their protest over how ballot tabulators were shut down at the close of voting here on Nov. 8.

What the decision means is that unless the protest filers are able to get a court-issued stay, local election winners will finally be able to take their oaths of office before Christmas.

Bell wrote in her decision that the delay in shutting down the tabulators on Nov. 8 was a "technological process" that "no law makes illegal."

On election night, precinct workers in Forsyth County discovered that they could not shut down their tabulators and deliver the election results because the machines were demanding that workers enter a special code — one they did not have — to close down the machines.

After a delay of some 30 to 45 minutes, workers obtained the codes and began shutting down the tabulators. Those filing the protest alleged that the sharing of the code could have allowed tampering that could have affected the results.

Dismissing the claim as speculation, Bell said the protest neither alleges nor shows evidence that any results were changed, or that election workers failed somehow to make sure no one had unauthorized access to the voting machines. Bell said election officials here responded correctly to the problem encountered in shutting down the tabulators by using the code to shut down the machines as they were legally required to do.

County Attorney Gordon Watkins said that the decision handed down by Bell gives those filing the protest until Dec. 21 to obtain a stay from Wake County Superior Court if they want to keep their appeal alive. That's a procedure set forth in state law.

Three Republican residents filed the protest here on Nov. 18 during the canvass of the 2022 election. The local elections board dismissed the protest without a hearing on Nov. 24, which opened the window to the appeal to the state board of elections.

The filing of the protest has kept some local elections winners from taking office, since they cannot take their oaths of office with the protest pending appeal. Members of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough are among local officials who have had to delay taking their oaths of office.